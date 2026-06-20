Black Panther 3 Reportedly Entering Pre-Production Later This Year (And It’s Good News For the MCU)

There is a lot to look forward to when it comes the Marvel Cinematic Universe right now. There’s Spider-Man: Brand New Day coming in July and if that film wasn’t exciting enough, there’s Avengers: Endgame headed to theaters in December. Then, 2027 will bring MCU fans Avengers: Secret Wars but after that, there are a lot of questions about what’s next. There are, however, two projects that are for sure happening post-Secret Wars and now one of them just got a major update.

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In a recent update from TheInsneider’s Jeff Sneider, Black Panther 3 will reportedly enter pre-production at the end of 2026. There are no additional details, but this would put the highly desired Marvel sequel on track for its current 2028 release date as well as lines up with comments that filmmaker Ryan Coogler previously shared about Black Panther 3 being his “next movie.”

Black Panther 3 Entering Pre-Production This Year Is Good For the MCU

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While the current anticipated release window for Black Panther 3 to a large extent makes a late 2026 pre-production start logical, it is also a very good sign for the MCU. With Avengers: Doomsday setting things into motion that will lead to Avengers: Secret Wars (which, if you recall, is the only MCU theatrical release slated for 2027), whatever impact those two films end up having on the narrative of the MCU will be significant. Ensuring that a majorly anticipated release is headed to theaters in a timely fashion after Secret Wars will go a long way to keeping any momentum that was created. This is especially important since Black Panther 3 isn’t the only 2028 film expected from the MCU. It is widely believed that the X-Men movie will also come out at some point in 2028.

If Black Panther 3 work is preparing to gear up in anticipation of its 2028 release and the X-Men movie is also looking towards releasing in that same year, it suggests that Marvel’s next era will be one that will honor both the best of previous eras of the MCU—Black Panther: Wakanda Forever set Shuri up as the new Black Panther as well as introduced the existence of T’Challa’s son—as well as poised to offer fresh, new storytelling of the kind that fans have been eager for for years with new heroes and new stories. And by keeping things running smoothly but with a reasonable release schedule of just one or two per year, fan excitement and anticipation will stay at peak levels. It could be a win all around.

Right now, we don’t really know any specific details about Black Panther 3. There have been casting rumors that Delroy Lindo could be involved and Denzel Washington is set to join the MCU in an unconfirmed role. We also don’t specifically even know when pre-production will begin, but it certainly sounds like we’ll be headed back to Wakanda very, very soon.

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