Oscar-Winning Black Panther Costume Designer Ruth E. Carter Getting Hollywood Walk of Fame Star

Black Panther costume designer Ruth E. Carter is getting her own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The Oscar-winner has worked on School Daze, Malcolm X, Amistad, and Selma. That’s more than 30 years of crafting intricate looks in movies that rank highly on critics’ “best of” lists. The Walk of Fame announced the honor on social media to the applause of many. The ceremony will occur on February 25. It isn’t just critics who have been touched by Carter’s contributions, fans have had just as much to say about the gorgeous work she helped render on-screen. She even reacted on social media. Check out what she had to say down below:

She wrote, “ALL the STARS are CLOSER! Especially those on the Hollywood Walk of Fame! I raise my star, thankful for my life, to embrace the people who know my journey and are very proud of me and of my work. And now that history is made I raise my star as I am forever grateful!”

Motion Picture Costume Designer Ruth E. Carter will be honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame via a virtual star ceremony on February 25, at 11:30 am on https://t.co/WJ4HCLZ9Zn #walkoffame #Coming2America@ZamundaRoyals@primevideo pic.twitter.com/ExtgJe3ub7 — Walk of Fame (@WalkofFameStar) February 16, 2021

Comicbook.com had the chance to speak with her about her illustrious career. The costume designer considered it a singular honor to help work on Black Panther.

“Well, the opportunity to weave the cultural story into a futuristic model was an honor,” Carter began. “When you look through much of the artistry throughout the continent of Africa, that depict all of the tribal techniques and practices, you're thinking about what we could use to make this dynamic and it starts to pop out at you. When you think about the Ndebele people of South Africa and their neck rings and their arm rings, and you see that there's women in Asia that also wear these rings, and you hear the folklore, you read the folklore that they were initially done to protect them from attacks from wild animals, so there's a piece of superhero right there, and it becomes kind of a part of the story.”

“When you read about Black Panther and the comics and how it melded traditional African dress within the story of the Black Panther, part of the story itself is cultural and has really less to do with superheroes as it is to do with this fictitious place that is in Africa that has vibranium, and their cultures that have melded together, and there's a tribal council, and you start going, ‘There's a big story here,’ and the Black Panther is the one who holds the magic,” she continued. “And how do I set him in Wakanda? We've seen him outside of Wakanda. Now he's at home. How does he look at home? How does he work in this world as a superhero? And then you start putting it together.”

