Black Panther Costume Designer Ruth Carter Praises Marvel, Teases Higher Heights For Sequel

Before long, T’Challa (Chadwick Boseman), Shuri (Letitia Wright), and company will be back on the silver screen in Black Panther 2 and while talk surrounding the sequel is still pretty quiet, there’s one crew member that’d love to back. Ruth E. Carter — the costume designer who earned Marvel Studios its first-ever Academy Award — had nothing but praise for the outfit when we spoke with her earlier today. While she wouldn’t confirm her involvement with the Ryan Coogler-helmed follow-up, she admitted she would help take the production to new heights if she was welcomed back.

“I loved the collaboration over at Marvel,” Carter told us. “They are extremely supportive, more than I’ve ever experienced in my whole career. There are some incredible artists there that support the costume design and if I am given the opportunity to go back, I think that we’ll all sort of even grow to higher heights.”

Being that Carter won an Oscar this past February for Best Costume Design, it’s hard to believe Marvel Studios — especially Coogler — would choose to go in a different direction. Despite previous nominations, the Burbank-based outfit hadn’t won a single Academy Award until this year, when Black Panther won three in Best Costume Design (Carter), Best Production Design (Hannah Beachler, Jay R. Hart), and Best Original Score (Ludwig Göransson).

In addition to her first Oscar — she had previously been nominated for the same award on both Malcolm X (1992) and Amistad (1997) — Carter also won honors at the Costume Designers Guild Awards (Excellence in Fantasy Film), Critics’ Choice Movie Awards, and Online Film Critics Society on top of a handful of nominations.

It’s been one of Marvel’s most acclaimed properties to date, earning a near-perfect 97 percent Certified Fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes. The film also killed it at the box office, becoming Marvel’s highest-domestic earner after grossing $700 million stateside, a studio record that has since been overtaken by Avengers: Endgame.

