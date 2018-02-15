Black Panther Star Letitia Wright Deletes Twitter After Backlash for COVID-19 Comments

✖

Black Panther star Letitia Wright has deleted her Twitter account after drawing criticism for sharing an anti-vaccination video. The YouTube video also contained transphobic comments and other problematic content as well. It’s unclear if Wright watched the entire video before passing it along to her following. But, before long, the damage had been done and messages flooded in from numerous fans showing their feelings of disappointment that she would choose to amplify such messages. It wasn’t long before other actors caught wind and commented as well. Twitter has been a bit of a minefield for multiple celebrities over the course of the pandemic for many reasons. This time, the video was questioning the incoming COVID-19 vaccine and whether people should trust the development if it came from China sparked a large outcry. For now, the only development has been Wright opting to delete her account.

Wright wrote in a deleted tweet, “My intention was not to hurt anyone, my ONLY intention of posting the video was it raised my concerns with what the vaccine contains and what we are putting in our bodies. Nothing else.”

When pressed about the video and the contents of it, the Black Panther star took aim at the criticism and said she was thinking for herself, “If you don’t conform to popular opinions. But ask questions and think for yourself… you get cancelled.”

A lot of fans are also confused because they believed that the actress would step into the role of Black Panther after Chadwick Boseman died earlier this year. Nothing has been announced yet. All that MCU fans know for sure is that the studio won’t be replacing Boseman with a digital double in the sequel.

"No. There's only one Chadwick, and he's not with us," Marvel Studios EVP Victoria Alonso told Clarin. "Our king, unfortunately, has died in real life, not just in fiction, and we are taking a little time to see how we return to history and what we do to honor this chapter of what has happened to us that was so unexpected, so painful, so terrible, really."

Alonso added, "Because Chadwick was not only a wonder ... but it also seems to me that as a character what he did elevated us as a company, and has left his moment in history. I know that sometimes two months go by or three months go by in production and one says, already, it was a long time. But it is not a long time, we have to think carefully about what we are going to do, and how, and think about how we are going to honor the franchise."

