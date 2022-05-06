Black Panther 2: Marvel Fans Make Shuri Trend as News of Expanded Role in Sequel Revealed
Earlier this afternoon brought a whole host of updates on Marvel Studios' upcoming Black Panther 2. Production on the film is now scheduled to begin in July of 2021 (ahead of its May 2022 release date), Narcos: Mexico star Tenoch Huerta has been added as one of the movie's villains, and also a report from THR noted that Letitia Wright character of Shuri "may take on a more prominent role." News of more screen time for Wright has Marvel fans stoked, to the point that her name began to trend on Twitter, with many of them speculating that this could mean she will inherit the title of Black Panther from her on-screen brother, the late Chadwick Boseman.
Marvel Studios has not confirmed how they intend to handle the real life passing of Boseman in the upcoming movie, but they previously noted that they won't be using a CGI recreation of Chadwick Boseman for the role. Though the studio has not made it clear what they intend to do with the part of King T'Challa, whether that be re-cast or write him out of the movie, the studio has made it clear they're not going to recreate him digitally.
"No. There's only one Chadwick, and he's not with us," Marvel Studios EVP Victoria Alonso recently told Clarin. "Our king, unfortunately, has died in real life, not just in fiction, and we are taking a little time to see how we return to history and what we do to honor this chapter of what has happened to us that was so unexpected, so painful, so terrible, really."
Alonso added, "Because Chadwick was not only a wonder ... but it also seems to me that as a character what he did elevated us as a company, and has left his moment in history. I know that sometimes two months go by or three months go by in production and one says, already, it was a long time. But it is not a long time, we have to think carefully about what we are going to do, and how, and think about how we are going to honor the franchise."
Based on the many tweets we've found following the news however, it seems the fans want to see Shuri take on the role of the Black Panther, not to mention there's comic book precedence for it!
Black Panther 2 is currently scheduled for a May 6, 2022 release.
It's your time Shuri
prevnext
It's your time Shuri #BlackPanther2 pic.twitter.com/acrPKMAAzU— Duane Miller (@Cinemaniac94) November 20, 2020
I can't wait
prevnext
i cant wait for shuri to become black panther and piss off all the dudebros who got mad when they said she was the smartest person in the mcu— lee ⚯͛ they/them (@oberynsriddle) November 20, 2020
Having his younger sister follow in his footsteps is respectful
prevnext
t’challa died in the comics and shuri takes on his role. It’s way more disrespectful to just recast him and pretend like nothing happened. Sending him off as a hero and having his younger sister follow in his footsteps is respectful https://t.co/eAcdlsF8Pj— Hana // endeavor’s defense attorney (@zenitsunflower) November 20, 2020
MCU fans complaining while not knowing Shuri was actually the Black Panther
prevnext
cant stop laughing at MCU fans complaining while not knowing Shuri was actually the Black Panther. i feel bad for comic fans having to deal with yall fr 😂 https://t.co/cdyUox9JrB pic.twitter.com/oqHY5yhWQH— 🖍 (@25thKiichi) November 20, 2020
She’d be the first black woman with a stand alone mcu movie
prevnext
not to jump to conclusions or anything but if bp2 really does center around shuri being black panther then she’d be the first black woman with a stand alone mcu movie......— jaa’s pink friday era (@thejaanico) November 21, 2020
pic.twitter.com/5EAQfjNHGg
It has to be her
prevnext
It has to be her. The most respectful way for this to go is to honor Chadwick as T'Challa, and have Shuri step up into her own as Black Panther. Nobody needs to be recast, just shine the spotlight brighter on the incredible supporting characters and cast. https://t.co/GMvJEshEB7— Kim Horcher N7 (@kimscorcher) November 21, 2020
That moment when
prevnext
That moment when Shuri becomes Black Panther and goes to visit her big brother and dad. pic.twitter.com/U8dYn9zKv0— Martin Banks (@mmmmBanks) November 21, 2020
We ready to see Shuri take the throne
prevnext
Is this your Queen? Absolutely. We ready to see Shuri take the throne 👑 pic.twitter.com/IbWWqiMXp6— Joshua Chenault (@joshuachenault1) November 21, 2020
Has anyone considered Nakia?
prevnext
So people are assuming Shuri will take the mantle for Black Panther in BP2 but has anyone considered Nakia for the mantle? pic.twitter.com/EU8pPZltmh— 𝘿𝙧. 𝙎𝙞𝙯𝙯𝙡𝙚 (@Drr_Sizzle) November 20, 2020
could still happen...
prev
A lot of people are saying “if Shuri becomes Black Panther then we lose the Storm x Black Panther storyline”
Why would we have to lose Storm x Black Panther if Shuri becomes Black Panther 😒 https://t.co/6kmFE0e59p— Jeff Yang (@originalspin) November 20, 2020