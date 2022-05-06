Black Panther 2: Marvel Fans Make Shuri Trend as News of Expanded Role in Sequel Revealed

Earlier this afternoon brought a whole host of updates on Marvel Studios' upcoming Black Panther 2. Production on the film is now scheduled to begin in July of 2021 (ahead of its May 2022 release date), Narcos: Mexico star Tenoch Huerta has been added as one of the movie's villains, and also a report from THR noted that Letitia Wright character of Shuri "may take on a more prominent role." News of more screen time for Wright has Marvel fans stoked, to the point that her name began to trend on Twitter, with many of them speculating that this could mean she will inherit the title of Black Panther from her on-screen brother, the late Chadwick Boseman.

Marvel Studios has not confirmed how they intend to handle the real life passing of Boseman in the upcoming movie, but they previously noted that they won't be using a CGI recreation of Chadwick Boseman for the role. Though the studio has not made it clear what they intend to do with the part of King T'Challa, whether that be re-cast or write him out of the movie, the studio has made it clear they're not going to recreate him digitally.

"No. There's only one Chadwick, and he's not with us," Marvel Studios EVP Victoria Alonso recently told Clarin. "Our king, unfortunately, has died in real life, not just in fiction, and we are taking a little time to see how we return to history and what we do to honor this chapter of what has happened to us that was so unexpected, so painful, so terrible, really."

Alonso added, "Because Chadwick was not only a wonder ... but it also seems to me that as a character what he did elevated us as a company, and has left his moment in history. I know that sometimes two months go by or three months go by in production and one says, already, it was a long time. But it is not a long time, we have to think carefully about what we are going to do, and how, and think about how we are going to honor the franchise."

Based on the many tweets we've found following the news however, it seems the fans want to see Shuri take on the role of the Black Panther, not to mention there's comic book precedence for it!

Black Panther 2 is currently scheduled for a May 6, 2022 release.