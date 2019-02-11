‘Black Panther’s Letitia Wright Shares Heartfelt Thank You Video for BAFTA Rising Star Award

On Sunday night, Black Panther breakout Letitia Wright took home the coveted Rising Star Award at the BAFTAs, marking her as the one of the most talented young performers in the industry, with a ton of potential for the future. After taking home the prize, Wright made sure to thank everyone who has supported her.

On Sunday night, Wright posted a video on her Twitter account, thanking those who had voted for her to win the award, as well as her friends and family for being there through the process of becoming a star.

“Hey, I just want to say thank you to everybody who voted,” Wright said in the video. “I want to say thank you to everybody that’s just been supporting my career. You know, from my family to my friends, and to people that just love film and just been voting for us, and allowing me to just feel the love from you guys. So thank you. I just wanted to say a special thank you to everybody that voted. God bless you, thanks!”

Watch Wright’s full message in the tweet below!

To win this year’s BAFTA Rising Star Award, Wright beat out some serious competition. Wright won over the likes of Jessie Buckley (Beast, Taboo), Cynthia Erivo (Bad Times at the El Royale, Widows), Barry Keoghan (Dunkirk, American Animals), and Lakeith Stanfield (Atlanta, Sorry to Bother You).

Wright became known to fans at the end of 2017 when she starred in the “Black Museum” episode of Black Mirror. In 2018, Wright turned heads with her portrayal of Shuri, King T’Challa’s younger sister, in Marvel’s Black Panther. She reprised the role a few months later in Avengers: Infinity War. Wright also played a role in The Commuter, alongside Liam Neeson, and had a brief appearance in Steven Spielberg’s Ready Player One.