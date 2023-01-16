Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Star Angela Bassett Reveals Her Favorite Part of Filming Sequel

Angela Bassett has appeared as Queen Ramondaon three occasions within the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with her latest portrayal of the Wakandan royalty earning her praise from critics and movie-goers alike. In fact, the actor has already won a Golden Globe and Critics' Choice Award for her role in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, leading some to believe she'll get a similar nod for Best Supporting Actress at this year's Academy Awards.

While on the red carpet for the Critics' Choice Awards Sunday night, Bassett didn't say a particular sequence of Wakanda Forever was her favorite part of the production but rather, the idea of being able to get together with the cast and crew again for a sequel is what excited her most about the project.

"It's reconnecting with the cast and the crew again and having enough story to tell and being able to tell it with a great deal of heart and a great deal of love and resilience," Bassett told Deadline.

"I objected," Bassett previously said of her Wakanda Forever storyline. "Yeah, I was like, 'Ryan [Coogler], what are you doing? Why? You will rue the day! You will rue the demise of [Ramonda]. People are gonna be so upset.' ... He was like, 'Angela, I know, I know, but look, to die is not really to die in this world. It doesn't really have to mean that.'" Bassett said she felt better about the decision after thinking back on how all of the characters who "poofed" in Avengers: Endgame. The star has come to terms with the fact that she could always return. "All kinds of crazy things happen," Bassett explained.

What is Black Panther: Wakanda Forever about?

In Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, the leaders of the kingdom of Wakanda fight to protect their nation from invading forces in the wake of King T'Challa's death, and a new threat emerges from the hidden undersea nation of Talokan.

The film sees the return of Letitia Wright as Shuri, Danai Gurira as Okoye, Lupita Nyong'o as Nakia, Winston Duke as M'Baku, Angela Bassett as Ramonda, and Martin Freeman as Everett Ross. New cast members will include Tenoch Huerta as Namor, Dominique Thorne as Riri Williams / Ironheart, Michaela Coel as Aneka, Mabel Cadena as Namora, and Alex Livinalli as Attuma.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is still in theaters ahead of its Disney+ release on February 1st.

