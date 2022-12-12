Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Receives Two Golden Globe Nominations for Angela Bassett and Rihanna

She gave everything, and now she has something to show for it! Black Panther: Wakanda Forever star Angela Bassett has been nominated for a 2023 Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actress in a Supporting Role! In addition, the end credits song for Black Panther 2, "Lift Me Up" (featuring Rihanna) also received a Golden Globe nomination for Best Original Song, Motion Picture.

You can see both Golden Globe nominations for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, below:

Best Supporting Actress, Motion Picture

Angela Bassett ("Black Panther: Wakanda Forever")

Kerry Condon ("The Banshees of Inisherin")

Jamie Lee Curtis ("Everything Everywhere All at Once")

Dolly De Leon ("Triangle of Sadness")

Carey Mulligan ("She Said")

Best Original Song, Motion Picture

"Carolina" from "Where the Crawdads Sing" (Sony Pictures) — Taylor Swift

"Ciao Papa" from "Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio" (Netflix) — Alexandre Desplat, Roeban Katz, Guillermo del Toro

"Hold My Hand" from "Top Gun: Maverick" (Paramount Pictures) — Lady Gaga, BloodPop, Benjamin Rice

"Lift Me Up" from "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" (Marvel Studios) — Tems, Ludwig Göransson, Rihanna, Ryan Coogler

"Naatu Naatu" from "RRR" (Variance Films) — Kala Bhairava, M. M. Keeravani, Rahul Sipligunj

The Golden Globes announced its list of 2023 nominees today, revealing that Bassett had gotten a nod for Black Panther 2 and "Lift Me Up" had gotten the nod for Best Original Song. Marvel fans are already celebrating the nominations on social media, as they should.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever was looked at as being much more than just another Marvel Cinematic Universe franchise film: it was also a solemn prestige project meant to honor the late, great, Chadwick Boseman, who played T'Challa/Black Panther. Angela Bassett was highlighted early on immediately after Black Panther 2's release, due to the dramatic power of her performance as Queen Ramonda.

Bassett walked the line between the grief of her character (a queen whose king and son are both dead, whose nation has been under continued siege, and whose daughter begins to drift away from her), with the real-life grief of losing Chadwick, and (on a deeper level) of black grief as a whole. Her lines like "Have I not given everything!?" struck a deep chord with viewers – and that chord has never stopped ringing. If any performance in the Marvel Cinematic Universe deserves a high award like the Golden Globe, it's this one.

Rihanna actually broke a multi-year streak of not making music in order to come back and do the end credits song for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The fact that she is now getting Golden Globe recognition for it is about as validating as it can get.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is still playing in theaters, where it has been #1 at the box office for a record five consecutive weeks now.