Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Angela Bassett Wins Best Supporting Actress at Critics Choice Awards

Angela Bassett has won another award for her performance in Marvel's Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. On Sunday, Bassett took home the award for Best Supporting Actress at the 28th Annual Critics Choice Awards. This marks the second major award win in under a week for Bassett for her role as Queen Ramonda in the recent Marvel Cinematic Universe sequel following her Golden Globes win last week. Bassett was nominated in the category alongside Jessie Buckley (Women Talking), Kerry Condon (The Banshees of Inisherin), Jamie Lee Curtis (Everything Everywhere All at Once), Stephanie Hsu (Everything Everywhere All at Once), and Janelle Monae (Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.)

What is Black Panther: Wakanda Forever about?

In Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, the leaders of the kingdom of Wakanda fight to protect their nation from invading forces in the wake of King T'Challa's death, and a new threat emerges from the hidden undersea nation of Talokan.

The film sees the return of Letitia Wright as Shuri, Danai Gurira as Okoye, Lupita Nyong'o as Nakia, Winston Duke as M'Baku, Angela Bassett as Ramonda, and Martin Freeman as Everett Ross. New cast members will include Tenoch Huerta as Namor, Dominique Thorne as Riri Williams / Ironheart, Michaela Coel as Aneka, Mabel Cadena as Namora, and Alex Livinalli as Attuma.

"I objected," Bassett previously said of her Wakanda Forever storyline. "Yeah, I was like, 'Ryan [Coogler], what are you doing? Why? You will rue the day! You will rue the demise of [Ramonda]. People are gonna be so upset.' ... He was like, 'Angela, I know, I know, but look, to die is not really to die in this world. It doesn't really have to mean that.'" Bassett said she felt better about the decision after thinking back on how all of the characters who "poofed" in Avengers: Endgame. The star has come to terms with the fact that she could always return. "All kinds of crazy things happen," Bassett explained.

What do you think of Angela Bassett winning a Critics Choice Award for her work in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!