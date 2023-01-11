Angela Bassett Gives Touching Chadwick Boseman Tribute After Black Panther 2 Win at Golden Globes

Angela Bassett has officially won a Golden Globe for her performance in Marvel's Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. On Tuesday, Bassett took home the trophy for Best Supporting Actress in Any Motion Picture, for her role as Queen Ramonda in the recent Marvel Cinematic Universe sequel. This makes Bassett not only the first actress from a Marvel movie to be nominated for an individual acting trophy, but with the entire award. Nominees in the category also included Kerry Condon for the Banshees of Inisherin, Jamie Lee Curtis for Everything Everywhere All at Once, Dolly de Leon for Triangle of Sadness, and Carey Mulligan for She Said. In addition to Bassett's category, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever was also nominated in the Best Original Song, Motion Picture category for Rihanna's "Lift Me Up."

In her acceptance speech, Bassett paid tribute to her Black Panther costar Chadwick Boseman, who passed away in 2020 prior to the filming of Wakanda Forever. She also thanked

Angela Bassett pays tribute to Chadwick Boseman as she accepts her #GoldenGlobe. https://t.co/IpBnF0ZqEp pic.twitter.com/KyCNjl0j7t — Variety (@Variety) January 11, 2023

What is Black Panther: Wakanda Forever about?

In Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, the leaders of the kingdom of Wakanda fight to protect their nation from invading forces in the wake of King T'Challa's death, and a new threat emerges from the hidden undersea nation of Talokan.

The film sees the return of Letitia Wright as Shuri, Danai Gurira as Okoye, Lupita Nyong'o as Nakia, Winston Duke as M'Baku, Angela Bassett as Ramonda, and Martin Freeman as Everett Ross. New cast members will include Tenoch Huerta as Namor, Dominique Thorne as Riri Williams / Ironheart, Michaela Coel as Aneka, Mabel Cadena as Namora, and Alex Livinalli as Attuma.

"I objected," Bassett previously said of her Wakanda Forever storyline. "Yeah, I was like, 'Ryan [Coogler], what are you doing? Why? You will rue the day! You will rue the demise of [Ramonda]. People are gonna be so upset.' ... He was like, 'Angela, I know, I know, but look, to die is not really to die in this world. It doesn't really have to mean that.'" Bassett said she felt better about the decision after thinking back on how all of the characters who "poofed" in Avengers: Endgame. The star has come to terms with the fact that she could always return. "All kinds of crazy things happen," Bassett explained.

