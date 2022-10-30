Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Director, Producer Address Doctor Doom Rumors (Exclusive)

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is getting ready to hit theaters and the project will be the last major entry into Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The film is set to introduce us to Namor the Submariner (Tenoch Huerta) as the main antagonist, and from what we've seen so far he will definitely be a formidable foe. Before anyone got to see the film, there were rumors that Doctor Doom would have some type of presence in the film, and he was also rumored to appear in the post-credits scene Now, that people have seen the film, those rumors turned out to be false. ComicBook.con's Brandon Davis got the chance to talk with Nate Moore who is a producer on the film and he asked him if there were any plans to include Doctor Doom in the sequel and it turns out there wasn't.

"It wasn't to be quite honest," Moore told us. "Although I get why, and he's such a great character in the world of Latvia and Ryan is a fan. But once we decided Namor was going to be the antagonist, that was always going to be the focus.

Marvel Studios unveiled their plans for the next three years with two new Avengers movies being announced. Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars will both make their way into theaters in 2025. This may seem like it's pretty far away, but Marvel is known for teasing their upcoming films with post-credit scenes. But, it seems like they might be doing it differently this time around. During a new interview with ComicBook.com, Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige reveals how the post-credits scenes could build towards the next two Avengers films.

"The truth is, all of the tags are never just about the future. There are tags that are eating shwarma, Captain America saying you know you gotta learn patience, sometimes, you know, you wait for something that's not worth it. So they are always fun for us," Feige told us. "We don't want everything to feel the same. So some of the tags will connect and some of them won't. Some of the films and shows will connect; some of them won't. I think it's just as important that we can have standalone introductory stories like Ms. Marvel, like Moon Knight, in addition to things that interconnect and build towards the larger story. A lot of what we've been doing has been building to this larger story, obviously with The Kang Dynasty and the Multiverse Saga, and now I think people will, I hope, come along for the ride. Both where it's you're on the express train to the finale, also when it's fun, as many of our Phase 1, 2 and 3 films were."

