Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Features a Surprising Harley Quinn Connection

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has just arrived in theater and fans are absolutely loving it. Wakanda Forever is being greeted with a bunch of positive reactions, with its Rotten Tomatoes score reaching 84%. All eyes are on the sequel due to fans wanting to know who takes on the mantle of the titular character after the tragic death of Chadwick Boseman. Now that the film is in theaters, we know that Shuri (Letitia Wright) has officially become the next Black Panther. It also features a ton of cameos, including one actor from Man of Steel, and there's another cameo from one of the voice actors on HBO Max's Harley Quinn.

How Does Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Connect With Harley Quinn?

So how exactly does Black Panther: Wakanda Forever connect with the animated Harley Quinn series? During the beginning of the film, the CIA is in the ocean searching for vibrainum using a machine that was later revealed to be built by Riri Williams (Dominque Thorne), and Lake Bell appears as an agent. Bell is known from Scream fame, but a little known fact is that she also voices Poison Ivy on Harley Quinn.

What's Next for the Franchise?

Marvel Studios unveiled their plans for the next three years, with two new Avengers movies being announced. Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars will both make their way into theaters in 2025. One thing that wasn't announced on the slate was a third Black Panther movie. Even though it's all but guaranteed that fans will receive a third Black Panther movie, Marvel producer Nate Moore revealed during a recent interview that the studio and Ryan Coogler both want to see the fan response to the highly-anticipated sequel before agreeing to do a third film in the franchise.

"That's a great question. To be honest, this is not me trying to not answer the question," Moore said. "We really want to see how audiences receive the film, and I think Ryan's really interested to see how the film plays before we decide. There are certainly ideas we've floated around of what a third film could be if we get to make it. But until the movie comes out, we're a bit superstitious in that way. We don't want to count our chickens, because you never know what's going to happen."

In Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett), Shuri (Letitia Wright), M'Baku (Winston Duke), Okoye (Danai Gurira) and the Dora Milaje (including Florence Kasumba), fight to protect their nation from intervening world powers in the wake of King T'Challa's death. As the Wakandans strive to embrace their next chapter, the heroes must band together with the help of War Dog Nakia (Lupita Nyong'o) and Everett Ross (Martin Freeman) and forge a new path for the kingdom of Wakanda. It has yet to be seen where the Midnight Angels tie into the story.

Introducing Tenoch Huerta as Namor, king of a hidden undersea nation, the film also stars Dominque Thorne, Michaela Coel, Mabel Cadena and Alex Livanalli. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever opens in theaters on November 11.

