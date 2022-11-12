Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Ironheart Star Reveals Surprising Costume Detail

One of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever's stars revealed a surprising detail about their costume. Dominique Thorne's Riri Williams is a fan favorite after audiences have been introduced to her character. But, in a recent sit down with Variety, she revealed that she actually had to wear that Ironheart armor. It wasn't all CG for the first suit and it was actually pretty heavy. During the interview, Thorne explained that its a tribute to Williams' engineering prowess that the design can even get off the ground at that weight. Clearly, the fans want to see more of the Marvel hero as we head toward her Disney+ series next year. Check out her full explanation of the suit and everything that came with it down below!

"Unlike some of the other suits that may be added in later with visual effects, the Mark I was all practical," Thorne told Variety when asked about her industrial costume. "To get to feel the weight of that on my body and just understand how it moves — you almost want to say it's clunky, but when you have it on, you realize, 'Oh, this is actually such a smart build, like all my joints are free so I have so much movement. But also, this is heavy as hell. And it flies? Whoa!'"

Marvel Studios Producer Hypes Ironheart's Introduction

"We thought Riri Williams was the perfect character to sort of slot into Black Panther: Wakanda Forever because she could do a lot of things at the same time," Producer Nate Moore explained to Marvel.com. "We liked the idea of Shuri seeing herself reflected in a contemporary in a surprising way. She's funny. She's current. She's innovative. In some ways, she doesn't realize how smart she really is."

"Riri Williams is such a compelling character in publishing who also has a shared history with grief and trauma," Moore adds. "There was sort of this karmic kinship between the two characters that became immediately apparent and made our jobs really easy. We thought it was really interesting if Shuri found someone else to be as aspirational as others end her. And so there's this immediate both rivalry and, and, and kinship that I think plays throughout the rest of the movie and potentially on into the MCU."

