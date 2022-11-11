Ironheart Star Dominique Thorne and Ryan Coogler Break Down Her Debut in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Ryan Coogler has his work cut out for him with the sequel to the first Black Panther movie, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The director had to make the tough decision to continue on with directing the franchise after the tragic death of Chadwick Boseman. Wakanda Forever will introduce fans to a bunch of new characters like a new Black Panther, Namor, and even Ironheart. The latest trailer for the film gives us our first look at what the latter will look like fully suited up in her armor. Now the actress behind the armor, Dominique Thorne and Coogler, are speaking out about Ironheart. During a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, the actress, and director dished on Riri Williams debut.

"I love the fact that she is just fully herself," Thorne told the magazine. "She's definitely not the typical or traditional superhero. She's very much Riri Williams, the 19-year-old student first, and then there's this whole Ironheart business that she has to figure out."

"She brings a different type of energy, but she also has some similarities to characters that we've seen in this universe before. The film deals with a lot of things, but one of them is foils — people who exist in contrast, but there's a thread of similarity. In this film, we get to see Shuri meet someone who has some things in common with her but is also very, very different." The Black Panther: Wakanda Forever director added.

Marvel Studios unveiled their plans for the next three years with two new Avengers movies being announced. Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars will both make their way into theaters in 2025. This may seem like it's pretty far away, but Marvel is known for teasing their upcoming films with post-credit scenes. But, it seems like they might be doing it differently this time around. During a new interview with ComicBook.com, Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige reveals how the post-credits scenes could build towards the next two Avengers films.

"The truth is, all of the tags are never just about the future. There are tags that are eating shwarma, Captain America saying you know you gotta learn patience, sometimes, you know, you wait for something that's not worth it. So they are always fun for us," Feige told us. "We don't want everything to feel the same. So some of the tags will connect and some of them won't. Some of the films and shows will connect; some of them won't. I think it's just as important that we can have standalone introductory stories like Ms. Marvel, like Moon Knight, in addition to things that interconnect and build towards the larger story. A lot of what we've been doing has been building to this larger story, obviously with The Kang Dynasty and the Multiverse Saga, and now I think people will, I hope, come along for the ride. Both where it's you're on the express train to the finale, also when it's fun, as many of our Phase 1, 2 and 3 films were."

