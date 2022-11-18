Black Panther: Wakanda Forever: Kevin Smith Lobbies for Letita Wright's Oscar Nomination

Marvel Studios has officially released Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and the film is getting a ton of positive reactions. Wakanda Forever introduces us to a new Black Panther after the tragic death of Chadwick Boseman, and it just so happens to be Shuri (Letitia Wright). While the film is certainly filled with a ton of masterful performances, including that of Angela Bassett's powerful portrayal of Queen Ramonda, Wright was no slouch in the film and it seems that Kevin Smith agrees. During a recent episode of Smith's Fatman Beyond podcast, the actor revealed that he believes that Wright should be nominated for an Academy Award. You can check out just what he had to say in the video below.

The studio unveiled their plans for the next three years, with two new Avengers movies being announced. Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars will both make their way into theaters in 2025. One thing that wasn't announced on the slate was a third Black Panther movie. Even though it's all but guaranteed that fans will receive a third Black Panther movie, Marvel producer Nate Moore revealed during a recent interview that the studio and Ryan Coogler both want to see the fan response to the highly-anticipated sequel before agreeing to do a third film in the franchise.

"That's a great question. To be honest, this is not me trying to not answer the question," Moore said. "We really want to see how audiences receive the film, and I think Ryan's really interested to see how the film plays before we decide. There are certainly ideas we've floated around of what a third film could be if we get to make it. But until the movie comes out, we're a bit superstitious in that way. We don't want to count our chickens, because you never know what's going to happen."

In Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett), Shuri (Letitia Wright), M'Baku (Winston Duke), Okoye (Danai Gurira) and the Dora Milaje (including Florence Kasumba), fight to protect their nation from intervening world powers in the wake of King T'Challa's death. As the Wakandans strive to embrace their next chapter, the heroes must band together with the help of War Dog Nakia (Lupita Nyong'o) and Everett Ross (Martin Freeman) and forge a new path for the kingdom of Wakanda. It has yet to be seen where the Midnight Angels tie into the story.

Introducing Tenoch Huerta as Namor, king of a hidden undersea nation, the film also stars Dominque Thorne, Michaela Coel, Mabel Cadena and Alex Livanalli. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is exclusively in theaters now!

