Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Trailer Has Namor Fans Hyped Over Character's MCU Debut

The final trailer for Marvel's Black Panther: Wakanda Forever arrived Monday morning, giving fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe the most in-depth look at the follow-up yet. That includes extended glances at Tenoch Huerta's Prince Namor, even including a handful of action-packed fight sequences. Suffice to say, social media was quickly lit ablaze as fans celebrated the beloved character's imminent arrival.

"Latin-Americans are always the bad guys in Hollywood movies," Tenoch told Empire Magazine of his character on Monday. "And now we are the heroes – or an anti-hero, in this instance." He later added that "[Latin-Americans] are making something to be proud of in Hollywood."

Keep scrolling to see what people are saying.