Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Trailer Has Namor Fans Hyped Over Character's MCU Debut

By Adam Barnhardt

The final trailer for Marvel's Black Panther: Wakanda Forever arrived Monday morning, giving fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe the most in-depth look at the follow-up yet. That includes extended glances at Tenoch Huerta's Prince Namor, even including a handful of action-packed fight sequences. Suffice to say, social media was quickly lit ablaze as fans celebrated the beloved character's imminent arrival.

"Latin-Americans are always the bad guys in Hollywood movies," Tenoch told Empire Magazine of his character on Monday. "And now we are the heroes – or an anti-hero, in this instance." He later added that "[Latin-Americans] are making something to be proud of in Hollywood."

In Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett), Shuri (Letitia Wright), M'Baku (Winston Duke), Okoye (Danai Gurira) and the Dora Milaje (including Florence Kasumba), fight to protect their nation from intervening world powers in the wake of King T'Challa's death. As the Wakandans strive to embrace their next chapter, the heroes must band together with the help of War Dog Nakia (Lupita Nyong'o) and Everett Ross (Martin Freeman) and forge a new path for the kingdom of Wakanda. It has yet to be seen where the Midnight Angels tie into the story.

﻿Introducing Tenoch Huerta as Namor, king of a hidden undersea nation, the film also stars Dominique Thorne, Michaela Coel, Mabel Cadena and Alex Livanalli. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever opens in theaters on November 11.

