Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Production Designer Shares Amazing Talokan Pictures

One production designer on Black Panther: Wakanda Forever just shared some staggering pictures of Talokan. Cenote took a lot of viewers' breaths away when the location debuted in the movie. But, Hannah Beachler posted a photo of the cavern that serves as a sizable location for the middle part of the film. As the picture indicates, that massive cave is actually a practical set build. The size and scale is amazing to witness. You really have to hand it to Jason Clark, the art director for this location. It feels very eerie and completely different than Wakanda or any other place in the MCU. Check out her post right here.

Beachler tweeted, "The set build. Over 300 hand carved, stalagmites and stalactites. The entire set was carved. The Feathered Serpent. Art Director: Jason Clark #WakandaForever #Cenote #Namora."

Importance of Talokan For Representation

Not too long ago, Tenoch Huerta told The Verge that he was aware of the representational weight of the role. However, the Talokan nation isn't exactly like some Latin culture, their similarities would be impossible to ignore. Embracing those identities on-screen was top of mind for both the Namor actor and the creative team.

"Culturally, we are apart from [our] Indigenous roots," Huerta began. "Embracing those roots and honoring these two sources — main sources in Latin America, which [are] African and Indigenous roots — is really important. I hope this helps people to embrace who they are. Who we are."

"They taught us to be ashamed of who we are, but it's time to cut [that shame] off and say, 'Yeah, this is who I am; I never had anything wrong with me," Huerta mentioned. "The mistake was in the eyes that were looking at us — that were judging us. Most of the time, it was ourselves. It's time to change the glasses and now reconcile who we are with our ancestors — with our old, old grandparents — and embrace them."

