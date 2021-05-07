Black Widow: Marvel Studios Artist Reveals Taskmaster Art

✖

While Marvel Studios fans are waiting for the release of Black Widow, nearly a full year after it was originally meant to hit theaters, fans have now received a new look at the film's super villain known as Taskmaster. The new movie will fill in many blanks in Natasha Romanoff's career as a super spy and superhero, revealing her closest allies outside of the Avengers, what actually happened in Budapest, and tease what's next for the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. With the movie set to release in theaters in 2021, Marvel is starting to peel back the curtain on the secrets of Black Widow.

Marvel fans are anticipating the big screen debut of Taskmaster, a popular villain in the pages of the comic books. And while this appears to be a different, more mysterious take on the villain, this new look at Taskmaster should excite even the most die-hard fans. Take a look below!

The character's identity is still shrouded in mystery, though actor O-T Fagbenle refuses to respond to rumors that his role as Rick Mason will turn out to be Natasha's rival in the film. The actor took to Instagram Live to address those rumors, speaking with a friend about the possibility that he's actually playing Taskmaster.

"There’s a whole conspiracy theory that I’m Taskmaster."

Fagbenle friend replied, "You probably are."

"You’re trying to get it out as well?" Fagbenle added, "I thought we spoke about this, I thought we were going to keep some s—t on the DL."

Betrayal seems inevitable in Black Widow, as the actress Scarlett Johansson has been teasing a story about a close-knit family. When speaking about the film during an interview with the official Marvel magazine, she promised that fans would finally learn what happened in Budapest, as teased in The Avengers and Avengers: Endgame.

"We all agreed that we had to find out what happened in Budapest. That started out as this throwaway line which Joss Whedon threw into Marvel's The Avengers as a funny moment between Hawkeye and Black Widow. That’s Clint and Natasha talking about their history, and you get a fun little Easter egg for fans to theorize about. We thought that if we don’t go back to Budapest and find out what really happened there, people will feel unsatisfied. I wondered what did happen there?" Johansson said.

She added, "We often talked about what is going on in Natasha's head. I really think that Natasha is haunted by the fact that she has this past that she feels so guilty about. Unfinished business is that sense of guilt that follows her around, which all stems from what happened in Budapest. Black Widow is not about what happened in Budapest, but it's a huge jumping-off point for us to understand the heaviness of Natasha’s burden."

Black Widow is currently on track to premiere in theaters on May 7, 2021.