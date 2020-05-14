Black Widow Actor Seemingly Confirms Taskmaster's Mysterious Identity

✖

Marvel fans should have had the chance to see Black Widow in theaters already, but the film has been delayed to the end of the year due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Many questions surround the film as fans wonder how Natasha Romanoff's journey could fill in gaps in the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, while there is also a mystery about the identity of Taskmaster, the new villain who will be taking on Black Widow and her espionage family. And while many theories are running rampant, one actor may have just confirmed what some fans have already suspected.

Actor O-T Fagbenle, known for his role in The Handmaid's Tale on Hulu, is joining the MCU to play an old ally of Natasha's (and possible romantic option) named Rick Mason, though much of his role is shrouded in secrecy and he's not been featured significantly in the trailers. But the actor might have confirmed that he is indeed playing Taskmaster during a recent post on Instagram Live.

"There’s a whole conspiracy theory that I’m Taskmaster," Fagbenle said, prompting his friend to respond, "You probably are."

"You’re trying to get it out as well?" Fagbenle replied, "I thought we spoke about this, I thought we were going to keep some s—t on the DL."

Anticipation for Black Widow seems to be mounting because of the delay fro Marvel Studios, even though the plot of the film is still under wraps. While there are rumors of the Black Widow program running rampant and Taskmaster coming to oppose her, we still don't know what it's about. Scarlett Johansson tried to clear the air during an interview last year.

"It’s a film about self-forgiveness and it’s a film about family," Johansson said. "I think in life we sort of come of age many times and you have these kind of moments where you’re in a transitional phase and then you move sort of beyond it and I think in the Black Widow standalone film I think the character is at, when we find her, a moment of real crisis, and throughout the film, by facing herself in a lot of ways and a lot of things that make her, her, she actually kind of comes through that crisis on the other side and we start to be able to reset where she’s a more grounded, self-possessed person. So that’s her journey, well, I hope anyway."

Black Widow is set to premiere in theaters on November 6th.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.