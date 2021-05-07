Scarlett Johansson Broke Black Widow Fan Hearts Last Night

✖

Scarlett Johansson ripped out the still tender hearts of Black Widow fans during the Voters Assemble event with Joe Biden on Tuesday night. Natasha Romanoff fought and fought for respect during her 10-year tenure in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, slowly growing and being given more of an opportunity to shine through movies like Iron Man 2, Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Avengers: Age of Ultron, Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers: Endgame. The character jumped from Vormir to sacrifice herself as a means to get Hawkeye the Soul Stone but the film quickly moved into its third act, leaving Natasha behind. She has her own movie on the way in May of 2021 but many are still grieving, some are frustrated, with how Black Widow was killed off.

On Tuesday night, the Avengers cast participated in a trivia game show with Vice Presidential nominee Kamala Harris in a Voters Assemble event aimed to raise funds for Joe Biden's campaign just weeks ahead of the November election. Ant-Man actor Paul Rudd posed a question about Avengers: Endgame: "Who did T'Challa pass the Gauntlet to? Was it Shuri, Spider-Man, Ant-Man, or the Hulk?"

The cast all took a second to think as that's a very specific question but one person knew for sure she wasn't going to know. Johansson came in with: "I wasn't there, so.."

she is worse than me 😂😭pic.twitter.com/Lf2pqJEQky — BD (@BrandonDavisBD) October 21, 2020

No, she wasn't there. Just about every female hero lined up around Spider-Man and Captain Marvel, I'm talking about the Wasp, 2014 Gamora, Nebula, Valkyrie, Scarlet Witch, Mantis, Pepper Potts as Rescue, and so many more. This A-Force type of moment is something which Black Widow essentially paved the way for but she was not even a part of it!

Johansson's joke seems like a fun poke at the fact that she was left out of the iconic moment which she deserved to be a part of. I'll definitely allow it.

Now, all jokes about "When will Black Widow drop in theaters?" or, "Did that Black Widow joke land?" aside, the wound is still tender! The puns write themselves, often because the frustration over the character being killed off so abruptly needs to have attention called to it and jokes are the only way I know how (other than articles like this). Hopefully the Black Widow movie gives all of us fans the closure we seek in regards to Natasha Romanoff's MCU run.

It's honestly just fun to see Johansson having fun with that story. She's getting her own movie and millions of people are excited for it. In fact, so many fans are so proud of the character for getting a solo film that they are willing to wait as long as it takes for theaters to be opened up again rather than see it earlier on Disney+. They want to see Natasha / Johansson get a full movie premiere and theatrical release treatment. Same.

Black Widow is currently scheduled for release on May 7, 2021.