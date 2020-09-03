Black Widow Takes on Taskmaster in New Image

✖

Marvel's solo Black Widow movie, which has been something the fans have asked for on numerous occasions over the past decade, is now only a couple of months away. The film was supposed to have hit theaters months ago, but the coronavirus pandemic had other plans, so we're all still left waiting. Fortunately, it seems as though the November 6th release date is going to stick, so advertising for its release is beginning to ramp up once again.

Things are getting started with a brand new image of Scarlett Johansson's Black Widow squaring off against the villainous Taskmaster, courtesy of the October issue of Empire. The image sees Natasha Romanoff on one knee, looking directly at the film's villain, whose true identity still remains a secret.

(Photo: Marvel Studios)

In addition to releasing the photo, Empire spoke with Johansson about the film's feminist themes, and how it reflects the today's culture.

“I think this film in particular is very much reflective of what’s going on in regards to the Time’s Up movement and the #MeToo movement,” she said. “It would be such a miss if we didn’t address that stuff, if this film didn’t take that head-on. I think, particularly for Cate, it was so important for her to make a movie about women who are helping other women, who lift other women up out of a very difficulty situation. Someone asked me if Natasha was a feminist. Of course she is, it’s obvious. It’s kinda an asinine question.”

Black Widow is directed by Cate Shortland with a script from Eric Pearson. In addition to the return of Johansson as Natasha Romanoff, Black Widow stars Florence Pugh, Rachel Weisz, David Harbour, O-T Fagbenle, Ray Winstone, and William Hurt.

You can check out the official synopsis for Black Widow below.

"In Marvel Studios’ action-packed spy thriller Black Widow, Natasha Romanoff aka Black Widow confronts the darker parts of her ledger when a dangerous conspiracy with ties to her past arises. Pursued by a force that will stop at nothing to bring her down, Natasha must deal with her history as a spy and the broken relationships left in her wake long before she became an Avenger."

Are you looking forward to seeing Black Widow in November? Let us know in the comments!

Black Widow is set to hit theaters in the US on November 6th.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.