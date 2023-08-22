Blade Fans Celebrate Groundbreaking Marvel Film's 25th Anniversary
Stephen Norrington's Blade, starring Wesley Snipes, changed the game for comic book adaptations back in 1998.
The release of X-Men in the year 2000 is often considered the start of the modern era of comic book movie adaptations, a genre that has since become one of the most popular in all of entertainment. While X-Men definitely deserves a lot of credit for creating the blueprint for many modern superhero movies, it wasn't Marvel's first successful trip to the big screen. That honor belongs to Stephen Norrington's Blade, the horror-action film that started proving there was box office money to be made from comic books.
Norrington and Wesley Snipes broke new ground with Blade, a gory and gritty vampire thrill ride that proved superhero characters could be taken seriously. From its visionary and memorable opening scene — a battle in a nightclub filled with vampires, blood flowing from the sprinklers — Blade established itself as something unlike anything we'd seen before.
Believe it or not, the Daywalker's big screen debut was 25 years ago. Blade hit theaters on August 21, 1998, which means that Monday is the film's silver anniversary.
Blade fans have spent the day sharing their love for the film on social media. From clips to messages about how it shaped their taste in film, the Blade faithful have had a lot to share and celebrate. You can check out some of those reactions and notes below!
Today We Celebrate
prevnext
Today is the 25th Anniversary of one of the Illest Movies of All Time. On August 21st 1998, cinema was changed forever with the The Undisputed Greatest Comic Book Superhero Character Introduction of All Time.— VyceVictus (@VyceVictus) August 21, 2023
Today is a Holy Day.
Today, we celebrate BLADEpic.twitter.com/uc9QquewPV
Energy & Creativity
prevnext
The subway fight in Stephen Norrington's Blade, now 25 years old, still slaps so hard. While the VFX are starting to age a bit, the concept, the vision, & the execution is just perfect. There's so much energy & creativity in this fight sequences. One of absolute faves. #Blade25 pic.twitter.com/ZuLqOvM1CL— Yoko Higuchi (@theYokoHiguchi) August 21, 2023
Legendary
prevnext
The line is legendary, but I just love how this killing blow is shot pic.twitter.com/D26W35I4RX— Cameron (@A_BlackShyGuy) August 21, 2023
Paved the Way
prevnext
Happy 25th anniversary to Stephen Norrington's Blade!
DID YOU KNOW: Not only a commercial success, Blade marked Marvel's first successful film and carved a path for the explosion of comic book movies. pic.twitter.com/8KO2jyyfpT— Cultured Vultures (@CultVultures) August 21, 2023
Best Intro Ever
prevnext
Happy 25th Anniversary to #Blade!
First mainstream success/franchise for Marvel two years before X-MEN. It also embraced the combination of leather costumes and Hong Kong wirework martial arts a year before THE MATRIX dropped.
Best intro ever.pic.twitter.com/tOCOqUs2Lk— Christopher Marc (@_ChristopherM) August 21, 2023
Set the Stage
prevnext
Blade was released 25 year ago today.
Did it save the comic book movie? Maybe. It was Marvel's first true box office success and set the stage for more comic book adaptations. pic.twitter.com/3DVuC8G29d— Joolia Gabaghoulia (seasonal meat product) 🎃🌹🖤 (@Jooliasez) August 21, 2023
I Love Blade
prevnext
One thing about me, I love BLADE (1998) 🩸 pic.twitter.com/QtUznAFk9K— 𖤐 Bri 𖤐 (@BriAnimator_) August 21, 2023
The Greatest
prevnext
Happy BLADE Day! To this day, BLADE & BLADE II are still two of the greatest Marvel movies ever made. pic.twitter.com/XZ28jNz29b— Emilio (@TheFilmMaestro) August 21, 2023
Celebrate the Daywalker
prevnext
It’s Blade Day! BLADE and BLADE II remain the best Marvel movies ever made, and we should all celebrate the Daywalker. https://t.co/oOU9shiE9I— Some Turkish Weirdo (@etkralicesi) August 21, 2023
Still in Awe
prev
Today is the r 25th Anniversary for Blade. I’m still in awe on how well this film has aged. Studios really need to start making their CBM films more like this again (PRACTICAL EFFECTS) pic.twitter.com/2s47EDvmdR— William Kelly (@WilliamKelly_9) August 21, 2023