Blade Won't Be Rated R

If you're holding your breath while waiting to see an R-rated Blade feature in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, you might want to take a quick gasp before you pass out. According to Kevin Feige himself — you know, the mastermind behind Marvel Studios — the outfit isn't considering any R-rated content outside of Deadpool 3. Now that we know Blade is in very active development at the House of Ideas, that means the movie is all but guaranteed to earn a more family-friendly rating.

As of now, it would seem that when Blade hits theaters — which could be as soon as October 2022 — it will be rated PG-13.

“I think we target everything we’re doing for kids and adults, so I think your question is more adult or R-rated," Feige said during a press stop at Disney's TCA event. "Other than Deadpool, which has already established itself as a certain genre and a certain rating, that we already said we would not mess with when we started working on Deadpool — which we have — other than that, we haven’t encountered a story or a storyline or a character’s journey that a PG-13, or the tone, or the ratings we’ve been using up to this point has prevented us."

He added, "We haven’t been held back by. If we ever are, than certainly there can be a discussion that can be had now that there’s other outlets like Star. But that just hasn’t been the case. We’ve told all the stories that we wanted to with the tonality and the rating we have now.”

As judged by the blood rave scene that kicked Wesley Snipes' Blade trilogy off, that franchise was very adult-oriented and the R rating was well earned. This time around, it looks like Blood Rave 2.0 will likely be out of the question.

That said, Snipes' replacement — two-time Oscar winner Mahershala Ali — has previously teased the movie's darker tone.

"I just brought it up as someone who really wanted to take on that [Blade] role and tackle that," Ali previously said of the role. "I love that it's darker. That's all in terms of tone. He's a little bit darker than some of the other ones and so that element was attractive to me."

Blade has yet to set a release date.

