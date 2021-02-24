Marvel Studios Has No Plans for R-Rated Movies Other Than Deadpool 3

✖

Deadpool 3 promises to bring a new kind of spice to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The sequel stands to be the mouth mercenary's first foray into the massive franchise, and fans are feeling good about its odds. Not too long ago, netizens were assured Deadpool 3 will be rated R for their viewing pleasure, but it does not look like the MCU is planning other risqué entries.

The news comes straight from Kevin Feige, the man in charge at Marvel Studios. The mega-hit producer spoke about the company's list of projects today during a TCA press tour. It was there Feige was asked about the MCU and future R-rated outings, but it seems like Marvel Studios does not have any in the pipeline.

According to Aaron Couch of The Hollywood Reporter, Feige dismissed the idea of addition R-rated films in the MCU. "Feige says other than [Deadpool 3], there are still no plans to explore R-ratings for the MCU. Naturally, if there is a story where that would make sense, sure they would discuss it," the editor shared.

As you can imagine, fans are a bit surprised by this news, and that is all because of a certain project. Over a year ago, it was announced that Blade was being developed by Marvel Studios. The hero's darker storyline had many convinced their MCU debut would be rated R. However, that may not be the case. Feige isn't committed to passing out R-ratings so easily, but Blade could earn a higher rating should its creative team sell the pitch. So for now, it looks like Deadpool will be alone in its ultra-exclusive club where he can swear and debauch all he wants. That is what star Ryan Reynolds fought for so long ago, and in a recent interview with Collider, Feige confirmed the actor is helping oversee the script for his MCU debut.

"It will be rated R and we are working on a script right now, and Ryan’s overseeing a script right now," Feige confirmed before adding, "It will not be [filming] this year. Ryan is a very busy, very successful actor. We’ve got a number of things we’ve already announced that we now have to make, but it’s exciting for it to have begun. Again, a very different type of character in the MCU, and Ryan is a force of nature, which is just awesome to see him bring that character to life."

What do you make of Feige's update on the MCU? Which other superheroes deserve a higher rating?