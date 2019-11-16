Did Marvel Studios Just Stealth Reveal Blade’s Release Date?

Friday evening, Disney announced a whole slate of release dates for its entire stable of studios, including Marvel, Pixar, and Walt Disney Studios, including one date in particular — October 7, 2022. Now having released 23 movies, it’s a peculiar choice Marvel has picked the date, especially when you consider the studio has never released an October movie before. There’s been plenty of early November releases, but there’s never been an October release; so why October 7th? Probably because Marvel and Disney plan to time the release of Blade with Halloween and the lead up to “spooky season.”

Thinking as a marketer, October 7th is a prime time to release a scarier, darker movie to fit in with the season. Around that time, you’ll have channels launch their horror movie marathons, 30 Days of Halloween, or something of the like. With Blade sure to involve vampires or perhaps characters like Moon Knight or Werewolf by Night, it’d be the perfect time to set the mood. Of course, this is all just speculation for us but you have to admit, it’s an odd choice Marvel and Disney decided to go with a pre-Halloween date when it’s proven they haven’t yet shied away from a November date.

We still have yet to learn anything about the film outside of Mahershala Ali’s involvement. Regardless, former Blade star Wesley Snipes seems supportive of the move.

“To all the DAYWALKERS losing their minds right now, chillaaxx. Although the news comes as a surprise, it’s ALL GOOD. Such is the ‘business’ of ‘entertainment!’ Much peace to the MCU crew – always a fan,” Snipes said in an earlier statement given to ComicBook.com. “Honor and respect to the grandmaster Stan. Congratulations and Salaam to Mahershala Ali, a beautiful and talented artist whose expressions I look forward to experiencing for many years to come. Inshallah, we will someday work together. Most importantly to my loyal fans, the incredible outpouring of love is overwhelming. I am grateful for the never-ending support. So, ‘nah fret nah worry, it’s not de end of de story.’ Welcome to the Daywalker Klique.”

