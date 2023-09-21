Blade: Trinity’s David Goyer Says Sequel Was “Worst Experience of My Professional Career”

The trouble on the set of Blade: Trinity has been well documented for years. Many of the stories about the film have come from comedian Patton Oswalt, who played the role of "Hedges" in the movie, and has spoken openly about wild moments from filming. Among them that the film's star Wesley Snipes refused to come out of his trailer at times, with Oswalt alleging that Snipes attempted to strangle director David Goyer at one point and late only communicated to him via Post-It notes. Goyer has previously commented on the subject, including what Patton Oswalt has noted, and now he's opened up about the experience in a new way.

Speaking with Josh Horowitz on the latest episode of the Happy Sad Confused podcast, Goyer called working on Blade: Trinity the "worst experience of (his) professional career." He went on to add some more context for exactly why things were so bad at the time, revealing:

"It was an incredibly fraught experience it was personally very difficult. I was very depressed afterwards. You talked about one of the nadirs it was definitely that this is even before the movie came out. Despite all of that I still think Wesley is one of the greatest actors of the current generation and it's a tragedy that he's not acting as much as-- I mean the guy is brilliant uh he was going through a lot of trouble at the time. All that tax stuff was happening right as we started and in fact on our first day of filming there was this whole kerfuffle because the IRS had withheld like a bunch of his money and that was all going on in the background and it was...that's kind of all I'll say about it for now but it was it was a mess."

When he followed up and was asked if he would speak to Wesley Snipes if they crossed paths again, Goyer paused and considered it, before adding: "I don't know... I might, I might try.....I go to Al-Anon because of you know events in my life and so that's given me a different perspective on things."

On the flipside of all these stories, Wesley Snipes has previously debunked some of them, telling The Guardian back in 2020: "If I had tried to strangle David Goyer, you probably wouldn't be talking to me now. A black guy with muscles strangling the director of a movie is going to jail, I guarantee you."