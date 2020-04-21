Vin Diesel Says Bloodshot Opens the Door for Movies Featuring the Rest of the Valiant Universe

Bloodshot star Vin Diesel is very hopeful for a Valiant Cinematic Universe. On the press tour for the upcoming blockbuster from Sony Pictures, Diesel suggested there are plenty of movies in the works featuring characters from all corners of the Valiant Universe. While he didn’t name any characters specifically, the hosts from Fanatic Association name-dropped X-O Manowar and Ninjak amongst others.

“I think what this movie does is that it opens the door for all of them,” Diesel says of the flick. “I think you’re going to see all of them. I think if you’re a fan of Valiant Comics, then you are going to be delighted to hear — and I think they’re going to wait until the movie comes out — but they’re going to start putting out into the press all of the Valiant comic books that are going into the cinematic universe. It’s going to be very exciting.”

Admittedly, it was presumed the Valiant Cinematic Universe might be dead on arrival after Paramount ended up scooping the rights for Harbinger from Sony last fall. At the time, it was revealed the project was moving as-is to the studio behind the Transformers and GI Joe franchises. At one point, Sony had fast-tracked Harbinger in an attempt to begin production on it last year. Little has been revealed about the project since it has moved to Paramount.

There was a time where Sony had also pushed a Faith movie into development, though the future of that movie remains unclear as the character initially appeared in a Harbinger comic. That’s outside of news that The CW developing a series based on Dr. Mirage as well; no news has surfaced from that project since it was first announced.

Bloodshot hits theaters March 13th, starring Diesel, Eiza Gonzalez, Sam Heughan, Toby Kebbell, and Guy Pearce. The movie’s synopsis is below.

“Based on the bestselling comic book, Vin Diesel stars as Ray Garrison, a soldier recently killed in action and brought back to life as the superhero Bloodshot by the RST corporation. With an army of nanotechnology in his veins, he’s an unstoppable force –stronger than ever and able to heal instantly. But in controlling his body, the company has sway over his mind and memories, too. Now, Ray doesn’t know what’s real and what’s not – but he’s on a mission to find out.”

