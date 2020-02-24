Bloodshot Toys on Full Display at Toy Fair New York

In a matter of weeks, Sony’s Bloodshot will enter theaters, officially introducing the beloved Valiant Comics characters to the masses. A movie that’s been in development for years will see Guardians of the Galaxy star Vin Diesel in the eponymous role, and he gets his own action figure to boot. As most movie studios do, Sony Pictures and McFarlane agreed on a deal to bring the movie into the toy world, subsequently revealing an epic Bloodshot action figure that’s now available for purchase.

As McFarlane Toys had a prominent presence at Toy Fair New York, the company’s Bloodshot figure was on full display and we were lucky enough to get an up-close snapshot of it. All and all, it’s a lot like what we’ve seen from the Bloodshot teasers — Diesel’s take on the character is very comics-accurate and the toy proves he’ll be getting his comics-based shirt at some point throughout the movie. Plus it includes plenty of weapons — lots and lots of weapons.

At one point, the movie was set to hit theaters this weekend before being pushed back to its current March date. The movie’s synopsis can be found below.

“Bloodshot follows Ray Garrison aka Bloodshot, a deceased soldier resurrected by weapons contractor Rising Spirit Technologies through the use of nanotechnology. Suffering from total memory loss but imbued with an array of staggering new abilities, Ray struggles to reconnect with who he was while learning what sort of weapon he has become…aided by a team of fellow augmented combatants codenamed Chainsaw.”

Dave Wilson directs the character’s live-action debut from a script by Jeff Wadlow and Eric Heisserer. Joining Diesel on the ensemble cast includes Eiza Gonzalez, Sam Heughan, Toby Kebbell, and Guy Pearce.

Bloodshot hits theaters March 13th.

What other Valiant characters would you like to see in live-action? Think it over and let us know your thoughts in the comments!