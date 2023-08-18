Does 'Blue Beetle' have something extra for fans after the ending? Here's the answer!

DC's Blue Beetle is now out in theaters, but it admittedly occupies a strange space in the DC movie franchise. Blue Beetle sits between the end of Zack Snyder's DCEU and the beginning of James Gunn's DC Studios Universe. As such, Blue Beetle could use a post-credits scene tradition of superhero movies to kick-start the new DCU, pay homage to the old DCEU, or something in between.

Does Blue Beetle Have A Post-Credits Scene?

Yes, Blue Beetle does keep up the comic book movie tradition of having after-credits scenes, with both a mid-credits scene and a post-credits scene for fans to enjoy.

The mid-credits scene of Blue Beetle is a button scene that reveals a major twist in the lore of the film. The post-credits scene offers just one last comedic aside for fans of the film to enjoy.

If you want to know more about Blue Beetle's mid-credits and post-credits scenes, check out the full SPOILERS breakdown below!

Blue Beetle Mid-Credits Scene Explained

The mid-credits scene of Blue Beetle takes fans back to Ted Kord/Blue Beetle II's secret headquarters, hidden in the basement of his estate, where Jaime Reyes and his family found all kinds of gadgets and vehicles at their disposal. Jaime's uncle Rudy (George Lopez) had been successful in rebooting Ted Kord's computer system – which is apparently what Ted Kord has been waiting on, for years.

Blue Beetle dangled the mystery of Ted Kord's disappearance without fully answering it. The mid-credits scene reveals that Ted is very much alive – only he's been stranded somewhere he can't get back from. Ted has apparently tried to message his family, but whatever the reason, his computer system getting shut down prevented it from happening. Ted's face is not shown through the blurred and pixelated screen (no actor to commit to) but his message is clear: "TED KORD IS STILL ALIVE!"

Blue Beetle Post-Credits Scene Explained

The post-credits scene of Blue Beetle is simply a replay of an old Mexican TV commercial, whose product and jingle were a particular favorite of Rudy Reyes. Rudy is heard fawning over his beloved commercial in voice-over.

Blue Beetle is now in theaters.