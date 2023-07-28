Blue Beetle: Susan Sarandon Reveals Why She Signed on For Superhero Movie Role

DC Studios will release the first film that is confirmed to be in their upcoming rebooted DC Universe next month with the Angel Manuel Soto directed Blue Beetle and some fans are excited to see what the movie is about. James Gunn recently revealed that Blue Beetle will be one of the handful of characters and actors that will transfer over to the universe that he and Peter Safran are developing. From everything we've seen in the trailers, Blue Beetle will be an action-packed origin story that will feature Susan Sarandon as the villain, Victoria Kord. In a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, Sarandon revealed why she signed on for the upcoming superhero movie and revealed that she had been offered a Marvel or DC role before.

"I would've probably taken it," Sarandon revealed to the magazine. "I just was so impressed by his passion," she recalls. "He has this art background, so he was this nerdy fan of superheroes."

Sarandon adds that here supervillain Victoria Kord represents "the theme of imperialism in the name of democracy". Then the actress continues, "My character's really the one who's driving that charade in order to get wealth and uranium and what other natural resources, under the guise of making the world safe for democracy. That rang a bell. All of those themes I thought would really be fun to dabble in."

What happens in Blue Beetle?

DC Studios describes Blue Beetle as follows, "Recent college grad Jaime Reyes returns home full of aspirations for his future, only to find that home is not quite as he left it. As he searches to find his purpose in the world, fate intervenes when Jaime unexpectedly finds himself in possession of an ancient relic of alien biotechnology: the Scarab. When the Scarab suddenly chooses Jaime to be its symbiotic host, he is bestowed with an incredible suit of armor capable of extraordinary and unpredictable powers, forever changing his destiny as he becomes the Super Hero Blue Beetle."

The Blue Beetle cast also features Adriana Barraza (Rambo: Last Blood) as Jaime's grandmother, Nana; Damían Alcázar (Narcos) as his father, Alberto; Elpidia Carrillo (Mayans M.C.) as his mother, Bianca; Belissa Escobedo (Hocus Pocus 2) as his sister, Milagro; George Lopez (The George Lopez Show) as Jaime's Uncle Rudy; Bruna Marquezine (God Save the King) as Jenny Kord; Raoul Max Trujillo (Sicario) as the villain Carapax, the indestructible man; Harvey Guillén (What We Do in the Shadows) as Dr. Sanchez, and Susan Sarandon (Monarch) as Victoria Kord, sister of Ted Kord and CEO of Kord Industries.

Blue Beetle will hit theaters on August 18th. Stay tuned to ComicBook.com for more updates on Blue Beetle and other DCU movies as we learn them!

What do you think about Susan Sarandon's comments? Are you excited to see the actress in Blue Beetle when it arrives in theaters next month? Let us know in the comments below or by hitting up our writer @NateBrail on Twitter!