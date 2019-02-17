‘James Bond 25’ to Get Re-Write After Delay

Just a day after the release of Bond 25 was pushed back two months, a new screenwriter has reportedly been hired to flesh out a new script for the upcoming film. According to a new report from The Playlist, Eon Productions has tapped Scott Z. Burns to rewrite a script initially provided by Bond stalwarts Neal Purvis and Robert Wade.

The report says that Burns won’t just be doctoring an existing script — rather, a major script overhaul is now underway.

“Sources close to the project tell us that Scott Z. Burns, the writer of “The Bourne Ultimatum,” “Contagion,” Steven Soderbergh’s upcoming heavyweight A-list ensemble drama “The Laundromat” has been hired to rewrite the ‘Bond 25’ script by Neal Purvis and Robert Wade,” The Playistsays. “It’s an overhaul and I won’t be surprised if Burns is ultimately given first screenplay credit.”

It’s another bump in the road for a production that’s suffered several previous setbacks. Initially set to be directed by Danny Boyle (127 Hours), the Oscar-winning director parted ways with the project because of creative differences. Boyle had been writing a script with long-time collaborator John Hodge but upon the duo’s exit, Bond 25 writers hired Purvis and Wade to come up with a new script.

Often-times considered as one of the first calls studios make in the wake of less-than-stellar scripts, Burns has reportedly done uncredited script fixing work on Ocean’s 12, The Bourne Supremacy, and Rogue One: A Star Wars Story while former True Detective helmer Cary Fukunaga stepped in to replace the departing Boyle.

Bond producers Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli initially announced the news in a statement released through Twitter.

“We are delighted to be working with Cary. His versatility and innovation make him an excellent choice for our next James Bond adventure,” the statement read.

Despite a rocky road for the production thus far, Eon likely has a big box office ahead of them. Trending upwards with the past two movies, Skyfall remains the top-grossing film in the franchise as it hauled in a whopping $1.1 billion worldwide. The most recent movie — Spectre (2015) — earned $880 million at the worldwide box office.

Bond 25 is due out April 8th, 2020.