Clive Barker's Books of Blood Gets Poster and Premiere Date

Author Clive Barker has been frightening fans for decades with a number of terrifying tales exploring all manner of horrors, with one of his latest projects, Books of Blood, getting a new poster and premiere date on Hulu. The new film is one of many events debuting during the streaming service's annual Huluween event, which spotlights the best horror films they have to offer in addition to Halloween-themed episodes of your favorite sitcoms and reality shows. Check out the new poster for the upcoming film below and check out Books of Blood when it lands on Hulu on October 7th.

Written by Brannon Braga and Adam Simon (Salem) and based on a short story by Barker with contributing original material, Books of Blood takes a journey into uncharted and forbidden territory through three tales tangled in space and time. The film stars Andy McQueen (Fahrenheit 451), Freda Foh Shen (Ad Astra), Nicholas Campbell (Da Vinci’s Inquest), Anna Friel (Marcella), Britt Robertson (For the People), Rafi Gavron (A Star Is Born), and Yul Vazquez (Midnight, Texas).

This year is shaping up to be a big one for Barker fans, as we're also expected to get a new take on his iconic Candyman, which was inspired by the story "The Forbidden" from his Books of Blood series. The story was previously adapted into the 1992 film starring Tony Todd and Virginia Madsen.

The new Candyman sees a couple move into a luxury loft condo in Cabrini, now gentrified beyond recognition and inhabited by upwardly mobile millennials. With Anthony’s painting career on the brink of stalling, a chance encounter with a Cabrini Green old-timer exposes Anthony to the tragically horrific nature of the true story behind Candyman. Anxious to maintain his status in the Chicago art world, Anthony begins to explore these macabre details in his studio as fresh grist for paintings, unknowingly opening a door to a complex past that unravels his own sanity and unleashes a terrifying wave of violence that puts him on a collision course with destiny.

Another exciting reveal this year is that not only will the iconic Hellraiser be getting a new movie reboot, but it will also be developed into a TV series. Barker wrote the original story The Hellbound Heart in addition to directing the first 1987 adaptation.

Stay tuned for details on Books of Blood before it hits Hulu on October 7th.

