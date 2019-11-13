Clive Barker’s Books of Blood Movie Adds More Actors

Filmmakers have long looked to the works of author Clive Barker to inspire their projects, with Hulu bringing to life a film based on his Books of Blood, which just earned cast members Andy McQueen (Fahrenheit 451), Freda Foh Shen (Ad Astra), and Nicholas Campbell (Da Vinci’s Inquest), according to Deadline. The project was previously being developed as a TV series, so it’s unclear how the plans for this new endeavor have evolved to serve as a feature film or if the project is meant to serve as a launching point for a potential TV series. Books of Blood comes from writers Brannon Braga, who will also direct, and Adam Simon.

The outlet notes that the film “takes a journey into uncharted and forbidden territory through three tales tangled in space and time.”

McQueen is set to play Steve, a “dim hitman who’s partnered with Yul Vazquez’s Bennett.” Shen will play Ellie, a retired RN who “radiates warmth and efficiency.” Ellie is an avid gardener who lives with her husband Sam (Campbell) in a cozy home where all are welcome, she greets Jenna (Britt Robertson) as if she’s her own daughter.

Campbell will play Sam, a builder and contractor, who is a sturdy, outgoing man whose good humor and seemingly good heart perfectly balance his wife’s warmth.

Luckily for Barker fans, this isn’t the only adaptation of his work on the horizon, as a new take on Candyman recently wrapped production, which is a new adaptation of the story “The Forbidden” from his Books of Blood series.

In the original 1992 Candyman, grad student Helen Lyle (Virginia Madsen) begins working on a thesis looking at urban legends, she encounters the tale of the Candyman – the vengeful spirit of a hook-handed slave, who, it is said, can be summoned by saying his name five times in the mirror. As her research leads her into the bowels of Chicago’s deprived housing projects and deeper into the Candyman’s world, Helen learns that some legends are best left alone.

The new Candyman stars Aquaman‘s Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and If Beale Street Could Talk’s Teyonah Parris. Initial speculation about Abdul-Mateen’s role was that he could take on the Candyman role, though it was later clarified he would play an artist investigating the legend of Candyman.

