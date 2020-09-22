Hulu's Books of Blood Gets Full Trailer

Throughout his impressive career, author Clive Barker has proven to have a unique take on horror that no contemporaries can come even close to matching, with a new trailer for Hulu's adaptation Books of Blood proving just how ambitious his vision can be when brought to life for a feature film. From projects like Hellraiser to Nightbreed, Barker's specific perspective on what frightens us has solidified him as a provocative storyteller, a spirit which this new adaptation fully aims to honor. Check out the full trailer for Books of Blood above and see the film when it lands on Hulu on October 7th.

Written by Brannon Braga and Adam Simon (Salem) and based on a short story by Barker with contributing original material, Books of Blood takes a journey into uncharted and forbidden territory through three tales tangled in space and time. The film stars Andy McQueen (Fahrenheit 451), Freda Foh Shen (Ad Astra), Nicholas Campbell (Da Vinci’s Inquest), Anna Friel (Marcella), Britt Robertson (For the People), Rafi Gavron (A Star Is Born), and Yul Vazquez (Midnight, Texas).

Barker's Books of Blood series is a collection of multiple short stories, with the new film taking inspiration from one specific story to motivate the overall experience. Much like the original book series consists of multiple terrifying tales, the new film functions more as an anthology than as one sprawling narrative.

A new horror film based on Barker's works will surely come as a delight to horror fans, as this year has seen a number of notable projects be delayed by months or even as much as by a year, in some instances, which includes a new take on Candyman from director Nia DaCosta. Originally slated for June, the new Candyman was first delayed to September, then to October, and has since been delayed until sometime next year.

In the new Candyman, "For as long as residents can remember, the housing projects of Chicago’s Cabrini Green neighborhood were terrorized by a word-of-mouth ghost story about a supernatural killer with a hook for a hand, easily summoned by those daring to repeat his name five times into a mirror. In present day, a decade after the last of the Cabrini towers were torn down, visual artist Anthony McCoy (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II; HBO’s Watchmen, Us) and his girlfriend, gallery director Brianna Cartwright (Teyonah Parris; If Beale Street Could Talk, The Photograph), move into a luxury loft condo in Cabrini, now gentrified beyond recognition and inhabited by upwardly mobile millennials. With Anthony’s painting career on the brink of stalling, a chance encounter with a Cabrini Green old-timer (Colman Domingo; HBO’s Euphoria, Assassination Nation) exposes Anthony to the tragically horrific nature of the true story behind Candyman. Anxious to maintain his status in the Chicago art world, Anthony begins to explore these macabre details in his studio as fresh grist for paintings, unknowingly opening a door to a complex past that unravels his own sanity and unleashes a terrifying wave of violence that puts him on a collision course with destiny."

Stay tuned for details on Books of Blood before it hits Hulu on October 7th.

Are you looking forward to the new movie? Let us know in the comments below or contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter to talk all things Star Wars and horror!