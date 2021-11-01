Boondock Saints 3 in the Works With Norman Reedus and Sean Patrick Flanery Returning

The MacManus brothers are returning to the silver screen. As of Monday afternoon, Boondock Saints III is officially in development with Norman Reedus and Sean Patrick Flanery both set to return as Connor and Murphy MacManus. Troy Duffy, the creator of the franchise and helmer of the first two films, is also returning to direct the threequel. Duffy and Flanery wrote the script for the follow-up, which is expected to begin filming next May, per the reporting from Deadline.

Duffy, Reedus, and Flanery are all listed as executive producers on the package.

“The fans have loved these characters for twenty years,” Duffy told Deadline. “They use terms of endearment like ‘the Brothers’ or ‘the Boys.’ We left them in jail at the end of Boondock 2 and fans want to know what happened to them. Norman and Sean have been a driving force to keep this franchise on track and break some new ground story-wise. The fans have been waiting. They literally ask about it daily, and I am really excited to be working with Impossible Dream to make Boondock III a reality.”

Dragonfly Films is financing the project with hopes of selling worldwide rights during this year’s virtual American Film Market summit, happening now through November 5th. Also producing the film are Shaun Redick (Get Out), Yvette Yates Redick, and Don Carmody (Goodwill Hunting).

“It’s easy to see how this franchise has attracted and maintained its strong cult following all of these years when you dig into the mythology and execution of the storytelling,” Redick added. “Troy, Norman and Sean have skillfully architected a killer story that fans will go crazy for, just as Yvette and I have. We love and appreciate that Boondock Saints has such a rabid fan base that is starving for anything and everything that builds on the franchise. We see fans tattoo the characters, sayings, and prayer on their bodies, they engage in digital and social media, and they travel enormous distances to meet and engage with the creators and stars of the films and comics. All this makes us excited to get to work with the team and deliver something distinct and special.”

After flying under the radar at the box office in 1999, the original Saints flick quickly became a cult classic, and according to the latest report, the producers hope to turn it into a “John Wick-type global action franchise.”