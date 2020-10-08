Borat 2: New Clip "Celebrates" Mike Pence at Vice Presidential Debate

✖

After over a decade, Borat is set to properly return to our screens later this months, when Borat: Subsequent Moviefilm is released by Amazon Prime. The sequel, which was stealthily filmed over the past few months, will see Sacha Baron Cohen returning to his irreverent and meme-worthy character. A trailer, which was released last week, gave a bit of an indication of what fans can expect from the sequel, and a new clip is here to piggyback off of that. During Wednesday's Vice Presidential Debate, the film's "Republic of Kazakhstan" Twitter account tweeted a brief clip from the film, as a way of offering "congratulation" to Vice President Mike Pence.

It a big night, Vice Pussygrabber Mikhael Pence is alone in a room with a woman who not his wife for first time in 37 years. Congratulation for crushing her just like your Premiere McDonald crushed the Covid! #vpdebate pic.twitter.com/wCEpFD48Lw — Republic of Kazakhstan 🇰🇿 (@KazakhstanGovt) October 8, 2020

The clip in question is of Pence's unintentional cameo in Subsequent Moviefilm, when Baron Cohen seemingly donned a Donald Trump costume and crashed Pence's speech at the Conservative Political Action Conference this past February. As the first trailer showed, the film will at least partially revolve around Borat bringing his daughter (played by Maria Bakalova) to America, in an attempt to give her away to marry Vice President Pence.

Speculation surrounding a Borat sequel has ramped up in recent weeks, with reports eventually confirming that star Sacha Baron Cohen had been secretly filming the project over the past few months, amid the COVID-19 pandemic. This Amazon Studios announcement confirms as much, revealing that Baron Cohen and the crew flew to various locations to shoot the film in character as soon as COVID-19 shooting restrictions allowed them to do so. Baron Cohen reportedly "risked his life multiple times" to shoot sequences in the film, and even had to wear a bulletproof vest during some pivotal and dangerous scenes. Reports have indicated that Baron Cohen wanted to get the film out before the United States Presidential Election on November 3rd, which certainly makes audiences curious to see what the film entails.

Borat: Subsequent Moviefilm will be seemingly be released on October 23rd on Amazon Prime.