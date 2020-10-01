Borat 2 Trailer Released by Amazon Prime Video

Following a flurry of news about the film this week, Amazon Prime Video has released the full Borat 2 trailer! Though the 2006 feature film featured one of the longest movie titles in recent memory with Borat: Cultural Learnings of America for Make Benefit Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan, the sequel goes for the simple but effective, Borat: Subsequent Moviefilm. Check out the trailer for the sequel below and look for it to arrive on Amazon's streaming service on Friday, October 23. Previous reports on the film's content and Sacha Baron Cohen's wishes indicated that they hoped to get the film in front of audiences before the 2020 US Presidential election.

We learned this week that Cohen and the filmmakers had been secretly working on the project over the past few months, amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Baron Cohen and the crew reportedly flew to various locations to shoot the film in character as soon as COVID-19 shooting restrictions allowed them to do so; and Baron Cohen reportedly "risked his life multiple times" to shoot sequences in the film, wearing a bulletproof vest during some pivotal and dangerous scenes.

Given the modern media landscape and how not even the tight lipped Walt Disney Company can't keep leaks from getting out, it's incredible that the Borat sequel was able to remain a secret as long as it did. News of the film first started to make the rounds after a video of star Sacha Baron Cohen in costume as the character began to circulate online. A report on the film's "plot" indicated that the film would deal with Borat now a new-found celebrity after the success of the first film, and trailer certainly confirms that.

The original Borat movie grossed over $260 million globally when it was initially released, and ultimately was nominated for an Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay. The first film was praised at the time for its unconventional production and its bizarre look at real-life figures. Following the film's release, Cohen said he would be retiring the character due to the notoriety he'd gained around the world. He's since gone back on that a few times with minor appearances as Borat to promote some of his upcoming works.

Are you excited for Borat: Subsequent Moviefilm? How do you think the world will react to more of Borat in the current climate?

Borat: Subsequent Moviefilm will debut on Amazon on October 23.