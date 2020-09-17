Boss Baby 2 Adds Jeff Goldblum, Eva Longoria, and More

✖

DreamWorks Animation is bringing back the lovable Boss Baby, and they've made some new additions to the cast for the big sequel. The sequel will be titled The Boss Baby: Family Business and will have Alec Baldwin reprising his role as Boss Baby Tedd. Jimmy Kimmel and Lisa Kudrow will also be reprising their role as Ted's parents, but the film will feature some splendid new additions in the form of Jeff Goldblum, Ariana Greenblatt, Eva Longoria, James Marsden, and Amy Sedaris, and most of the new cast will revolve around Greenblatt's character, a 7-year-old named Tabitha (via Variety).

Tabitha idolizes her Uncle Ted and hopes to be just like him, and her parents will be played by Longoria and Marsden. Meanwhile, Goldblum will play the role of the founder of Tabitha's school, the Acorn Center for Advanced Childhood. We don't know how Goldblum's character fits into this story, though it would make sense for him to be the antagonist for the sequel, letting Ted and Tabitha unite to take him down for some reason, but we'll have to wait and see.

The Boss Baby: Family Business will once again be directed by Tom McGrath, and he couldn't be more thrilled to have this kind of talent on board for the sequel.

“We are so fortunate to work with such a talented ensemble of actors, all of whom possess tremendous imaginations,” said McGrath. “The everyday joy for me is not only watching our actors make a line hilarious or heartfelt through subtle adjustments, but the process they all share of improvisation and character creation. They are the heart and soul of the characters they bring to life.”

The original Boss Baby was incredibly successful, taking in around $520 million worldwide in theaters and successfully spawning an animated series. Now Ted and his crew are back for the sequel, and the new additions are only going to make this latest adventure all the more entertaining.

The Boss Baby: Family Business will hit theaters on March 26, 2021.

