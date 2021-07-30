Frank Grillo's Boss Level First Look Released

✖

Captain America: The Winter Soldier star Frank Grillo is taking his talents to Hulu, as the streaming service is gearing up to debut his brand new action flick, Boss Level. The violent thriller is a Groundhog Day-type movie, where the main character repeats the same set of circumstances over and over again. In the case of Boss Level, Grillo's Roy is a former special forces agent who gets stuck in a time loop on the run from assassins. The film doesn't arrive on Hulu until March 5th, but the first look has been revealed to get fans excited.

EW revealed the first photo from Boss Level on Tuesday, and it features Grillo's character in a sword fight. You can take a look at the brand new Boss Level photo below!

(Photo: Hulu)

"I wanted to look like a character in a video game, that was the theory," Grillo told EW. "I went on a crazy diet for four months, I lifted weights three times a day, I got myself down to about four percent body fat and then I realized, why am I doing this? Why does this character need to look like this? But it was too late."

Boss Level is directed by The Grey's Joe Carnahan, with a script he co-wrote alongside Chris and Eddie Borey. The film also stars Naomi Watts, Mel Gibson, Annabelle Wallis, Michelle Yeoh, and Ken Jeong.

"It's a full-blown action movie, it's funny, and then it becomes a bit dramatic," Grillo said. "You don't get bored at any time. Joe did it in a way that worked."

In addition to all of the action, Grillo said that Boss Level allows him the chance to be funny on-screen. "I get to be kind of funny instead of the guy who kills everybody and dies at the end," he explained.

What did you think of the first photo from Boss Level? Are you looking forward to checking it out on Hulu? Let us know in the comments!

Boss Level makes its debut on Hulu on March 5th.