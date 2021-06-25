F9 Surpasses $100 Million at the Box Office During July 4th Holiday Weekend

F9 remains at the top of the box office over the July 4th holiday weekend. The film opened with a pandemic-era record $70 million last weekend, and now it's speeding past the $100-million mark towards upwards of $125 million. That's due to adding a projected $33 million to its previous domestic box office total over the four-day holiday weekend. The impressive total is despite the film receiving mixed reviews from critics, landing it a Rotten Tomatoes score on the border of fresh and rotten. ComicBook.com's Jamie Jirak had had similar feeling, giving the latest Fast and Furious movie a mixed review. "The movie may be seriously lacking when it comes to writing, but no one is going to see F9 for Aaron Sorkin-style dialogue. We're here to watch cars go fast and do the most implausible stunts possible. There was plenty of thrilling action, behind the wheel and otherwise, and that's all that matters. F9 had me fully engaged and entertained for two and a half hours, so I'd call it a win for director Justin Lin," she writes. "If you go into F9 ready to have some laughs, armed with the knowledge that it's not as strong as five through eight, you're going to have fun. Just make sure you stick around for the mid-credits scene, which made me squeal with delight." F9 is at the top of the box office, and the next two spots are occupied by two more Univeral Pictures releases. The Boss Baby: Family Business comes in second followed by The Forever Purge. What do you think? Have you seen F9 or any of the other top films at the box office this weekend? Let us know in the comments and keep reading to see the full top 10 box office movies list for this weekend.

1. F9 (Photo: Universal Pictures) Week Two

Weekend: $32.95

Dom Toretto is living the quiet life off the grid with Letty and his son, but they know that danger always lurks just over the peaceful horizon. This time, that threat forces Dom to confront the sins of his past to save those he loves most. His crew soon comes together to stop a world-shattering plot by the most skilled assassin and high-performance driver they've ever encountered -- Dom's forsaken brother. F9 is directed by Justin Lin, from a screenplay he co-wrote with Daniel Casey. The film stars Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris, John Cena, Jordana Brewster, Nathalie Emmanuel, Sung Kang, Michael Rooker, Helen Mirren, Kurt Russell, and Charlize Theron.

2. The Boss Baby: Family Business (Photo: Universal) Opening Weekend

In the sequel to DreamWorks Animation's Oscar-nominated blockbuster comedy, the Templeton brothers - Tim (James Marsden, X-Men franchise) and his Boss Baby little bro Ted (Alec Baldwin) - have become adults and drifted away from each other. Tim is now a married stay-at-home dad. Ted is a hedge fund CEO. But a new boss baby with a cutting-edge approach and a can-do attitude is about to bring them together again... and inspire a new family business. The Boss Baby: Family Business is directed by Tom McGrath, based on a screenplay by Michael McCullers. The film features the voices of Alec Baldwin, James Marsden, Amy Sedaris, Ariana Greenblatt, Jeff Goldblum, Eva Longoria, Jimmy Kimmel, and Lisa Kudrow.

3. The Forever Purge (Photo: Blumhouse) Opening Weekend

On the run from a drug cartel, a Mexican couple battle vicious thugs who plan to continue the violent tradition of the now-outlawed Purge. The Forever Purge is directed by Everardo Valerio Gout and written James DeMonaco. The film stars Ana de la Reguera, Tenoch Huerta, Josh Lucas, Cassidy Freeman, Leven Rambin, Alejandro Edda, and Will Patton.

4. A Quiet Place Part II (Photo: Paramount Pictures) Week Six

Weekend: $5.3 million

Weekend: $5.3 million
Total: $145.4 million Following the deadly events at home, the Abbott family must now face the terrors of the outside world as they continue their fight for survival in silence. Forced to venture into the unknown, they quickly realize that the creatures that hunt by sound are not the only threats that lurk beyond the sand path. A Quiet Place Part II is directed by John Krasinski. The film stars Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds, Noah Jupe, Cillian Murphy, and Djimon Hounsou.

5. The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard Week Three

Weekend : $4 million

Weekend : $4 million
Total: $32.4 million The world's most lethal odd couple -- bodyguard Michael Bryce and hit man Darius Kincaid -- are back for another life-threatening mission. Still unlicensed and under scrutiny, Bryce is forced into action by Darius's even more volatile wife. Soon, all three are in over their heads when a madman's sinister plot threatens to leave Europe in total chaos. The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard is directed by Patrick Hughes from a screenplay written by Tom O'Connor and Brandon and Phillip Murphy. The film stars Ryan Reynolds, Samuel L. Jackson, Salma Hayek, Richard E. Grant, Frank Grillo, Tom Hopper, Antonio Banderas, and Morgan Freeman.

6. Cruella (Photo: Disney) Week Six

Weekend: $3.6 million

Weekend: $3.6 million
Total: $77.6 million Estella is a young and clever grifter who's determined to make a name for herself in the fashion world. She soon meets a pair of thieves who appreciate her appetite for mischief, and together they build a life for themselves on the streets of London. However, when Estella befriends fashion legend Baroness von Hellman, she embraces her wicked side to become the raucous and revenge-bent Cruella. Cruella is directed by Craig Gillespie with a screenplay by Dana Fox and Tony McNamara, from a story by Aline Brosh McKenna, Kelly Marcel, and Steve Zissis.. based on the villain of Dodie Smith's 1956 novel The Hundred and One Dalmatians and Disney's animated film adaptation, 1961's 101 Dalmations. The film stars Emma Stone, Emma Thompson, Joel Fry, Paul Walter Hauser, Emily Beecham, Kirby Howell-Baptiste, and Mark Strong.

7. Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway (Photo: Sony Pictures) Week Four Weekend : $4.85 million

: $4.85 million Weekend : $3.4 million

Weekend : $3.4 million
Total: $35.6 million Despite his efforts, Peter can't seem to shake his reputation for mischief among the other rabbits. Once he adventures out of the garden Peter finds himself in a world where mischief is appreciated, but soon his family come to bring him home. Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway is directed by Will Gluck, from a screenplay he co-wrote with Patrick Burleigh, based on the Peter Rabbit stories of Beatrix Potter. The film features the voices of James Corden, Elizabeth Debicki, and Margot Robbie., and stars Rose Byrne, Domhnall Gleeson, and David Oyelowo in live-action roles.

8. The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It (Photo: Warner Bros) Week Five

Weekend : $1.6 million

Weekend : $1.6 million
Total: $62.5 million Paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren take on one of the most sensational cases of their careers after a cop stumbles upon a dazed and bloodied young man walking down the road. Accused of murder, the suspect claims demonic possession as his defense, forcing the Warrens into a supernatural inquiry unlike anything they've ever seen before. The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It is directed by Michael Chaves from a screenplay by David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick, based on the 1981 Arne Cheyenne Johnson murder trial. The film stars Patrick Wilson, Vera Farmiga, Ruairi O'Connor, Sarah Catherine Hook, and Julian Hilliard.

9. Zola (Photo: A24) Opening Weekend

Total: $1.6 million Zola, a Detroit waitress, is seduced into a weekend of stripping in Florida for some quick cash -- but the trip becomes a sleepless 48-hour odyssey involving a nefarious friend, her pimp and her idiot boyfriend. Zola is directed by Janicza Bravo, from a screenplay by Bravo wand Jeremy O. Harris. The story is based on a Twitter thread from Aziah "Zola" King that went viral and became the subject of the Rolling Stone article "Zola Tells All: The Real Story Behind the Greatest Stripper Saga Ever Tweeted" by David Kushner. The film stars Taylour Paige, Riley Keough, Nicholas Braun, Ari'el Stachel, Colman Domingo, and Ts Madison. prevnext