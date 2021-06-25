Fast & Furious: F9 Rotten Tomatoes Score Is Out

✖

Reviews are already starting to hit for Universal's F9, and while there are only 5 reviews thus far, the film is currently holding a 60% rating on the Tomatometer. There are 3 fresh reviews so far and they describe it as "exhilaratingly ridiculous", "outta control", and "gloriously ludicrous", which is what you've come to expect from a movie that straps a rocket onto a car and sends it flying into the sky. The two negative reviews also highlight the energy, but one says "it goes through the motions" while another highlights it is running out of ways to top itself "based on the often dull, always bloated results here". You can check out all the Rotten Tomatoes reviews here.

The Fast & Furious films specialize in over-the-top stunts and wild action, which has led to things like people riding atop of missiles and having car chases in a city full or commandeered vehicles, which came flying out of garages and building windows. Fate of the Furious had a Tomatometer rating of 67% and an Audience Score of 72%, so it will be interesting to see if F9 follows suit.

Speaking of F9, Vin Diesel recently said it will reward longtime fans, providing more context about the first movie since it features sequences that take place before the original movie.

"The whole world has this excitement about this movie coming out, but for those who have been with the franchise, it's even more special," Diesel told EW. "Because if you can remember the first movie, you are now going to go before the first movie and understand the first movie even more. That's cool. I'm a D&D head, so that's like origin stuff. So to see family members you never thought you would have seen, it's gonna kind of blow your mind. We've been wanting to know, where was Dom before he became Dom? Who were his influences? That's going to be really rich with story, and a lot of fun to see."

F9 stars Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, Nathalie Emmanuel, Jordana Brewster and Sung Kang, with Oscar-winner Helen Mirren, Kurt Russell, and Oscar winner Charlize Theron. F9 also features Grammy-winning superstar Cardi B as new franchise character Leysa, a woman with a connection to Dom’s past, and a cameo by Reggaeton sensation Ozuna.

You can find the official description for F9 below.

"Vin Diesel’s Dom Toretto is leading a quiet life off the grid with Letty and his son, little Brian, but they know that danger always lurks just over their peaceful horizon. This time, that threat will force Dom to confront the sins of his past if he’s going to save those he loves most. His crew joins together to stop a world-shattering plot led by the most skilled assassin and high-performance driver they’ve ever encountered: a man who also happens to be Dom’s forsaken brother, Jakob (John Cena, the upcoming The Suicide Squad)."

F9 hits theaters on June 25th.