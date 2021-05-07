Jason Statham's Wrath of Man Leads Weekend Box Office

The Jason Statham-led action thriller Wrath of Man leads the box office in its opening weekend. The film, which sees Statham reteaming with director Guy Ritchie, opened to the tune of $8 million over its first three days. The movie has proven divisive among film critics, with ComicBook.com's Evan Valentine finding it too serious for his liking. He writes in his review, "On its surface, Wrath of Man is a movie that lacks complexity in its bones, which isn't necessarily a knock against it, but the cut and dry aesthetic is another strike against Ritchie's latest effort. A simplistic movie can work, but it needs to find a way to stick with audiences, which the Statham vehicle ultimately isn't able to accomplish. Wrath of Man feels like a missed opportunity, which could have used more time in the oven and some possible re-writes to make the script that much stronger, creating characters that could resonate rather than feel like superfluous additions to move Statham's character forward. Wrath of Man isn't a torturous affair and it does have some worthy elements, but it's one that could have been so much more than it is." The Demon Slayer movie and Mortal Kombat, which battled for first place for two weeks, fill in the second and third-place spots. Demon Slayer earned another $3 million this weekend, bringing its North American box office total to $39.6 million. Mortal Kombat $2.375 million, bringing its domestic total to $37.8 million. This weekend, the rest of the top box office performers include Godzilla vs. Kong, Raya and the Last Dragon, Nobody, and Tom & Jerry. Keep reading to see this week's top 10. Have you seen Wrath of Man? What did you think? Let us know how you felt about it in the comments section.

1. Wrath of Man (Photo: United Artists Releasing) Opening Weekend

Total: $8 million Mysterious and wild-eyed, a new security guard for a cash truck surprises his co-workers when he unleashes precision skills during a heist. The crew is left wondering who he is and where he came from. Soon, the marksman's ultimate motive becomes clear as he takes dramatic and irrevocable steps to settle a score. Wrath of Man is directed by Guy Ritchie, based on the French film Cash Truck. The film stars Jason Statham, Holt McCallany, Jeffrey Donovan, Josh Hartnett, Laz Alonso, Chris Reilly, Raúl Castillo, DeObia Oparei, Eddie Marsan, and Scott Eastwood. prevnext

2. Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba the Movie: Mugen Train (Photo: Funimation/Aniplex) Week Three

Weekend : $3.05 million

: $3.05 million Total: $39.6 million Falling forever into an endless dream... Tanjiro and the group have completed their rehabilitation training at the Butterfly Mansion, and they arrive to their next mission on the Mugen Train, where over 40 people have disappeared in a very short period of time. Tanjiro and Nezuko, along with Zenitsu and Inosuke, join one of the most powerful swordsmen within the Demon Slayer Corps, Flame Hashira Kyojuro Rengoku, to face the demon aboard the Mugen Train on track to despair. Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba the Movie: Mugen Train is a direct sequel to the first season of the anime series adapting the manga series by Koyoharu Gotouge. The filmwas directed by Haruo Sotozaki. prevnext

3. Mortal Kombat (Photo: New Line/Warner Bros.) Week Three

Weekend: $2.375 million

$2.375 million Total: $37.8 million Hunted by the fearsome warrior Sub-Zero, MMA fighter Cole Young finds sanctuary at the temple of Lord Raiden. Training with experienced fighters Liu Kang, Kung Lao and the rogue mercenary Kano, Cole prepares to stand with Earth's greatest champions to take on the enemies from Outworld in a high-stakes battle for the universe. Mortal Kombat, based on the video game franchise of the same name, is directed by Simon McQuoid. The film stars Lewis Tan, Jessica McNamee, Josh Lawson, Tadanobu Asano, Mehcad Brooks, Ludi Lin, Chin Han, Joe Taslim, and Hiroyuki Sanada. prevnext

4. Godzilla vs. Kong (Photo: Warner Bros / Legendary) Week Six

Weekend : $1.93 million

: $1.93 million Total: $92.96 million Kong and his protectors undertake a perilous journey to find his true home. Along for the ride is Jia, an orphaned girl who has a unique and powerful bond with the mighty beast. However, they soon find themselves in the path of an enraged Godzilla as he cuts a swath of destruction across the globe. The initial confrontation between the two titans -- instigated by unseen forces -- is only the beginning of the mystery that lies deep within the core of the planet. Godzilla vs. Kong is directed by Adam Wingard. The film stars Alexander Skarsgård, Millie Bobby Brown, Rebecca Hall, Brian Tyree Henry, Shun Oguri, Eiza González, Julian Dennison, Lance Reddick, Kyle Chandler, and Demián Bichir. prevnext

5. Raya and the Last Dragon (Photo: Disney) Week 10

Weekend: $1.865 million

$1.865 million Total: $43.8 million Long ago, in the fantasy world of Kumandra, humans and dragons lived together in harmony. However, when sinister monsters known as the Druun threatened the land, the dragons sacrificed themselves to save humanity. Now, 500 years later, those same monsters have returned, and it's up to a lone warrior to track down the last dragon and stop the Druun for good. Raya and the Last Dragon is directed by Don Hall and Carlos López Estrada. The film's voice cast includes Kelly Marie Tran, Awkwafina, Izaac Wang, Gemma Chan, Daniel Dae Kim, Benedict Wong, Sandra Oh, Thalia Tran, Lucille Soong, and Alan Tudyk. prevnext

6. Separation (Photo: Open Road Films) Week Two

Weekend : $1.075million

: $1.075million Total: $3.37 million A lonely little girl finds solace in her artist father and the ghost of her dead mother. Separation is directed by William Brent Bell, from a screenplay written by Nick Amadeus and Josh Braun. The film stars Rupert Friend, Mamie Gummer, Madeline Brewer, Violet McGraw, Simon Quarterman, and Brian Cox. prevnext

7. Here Today (Photo: Sony Pictures) Opening Weekend

Total: $900,000 When veteran comedy writer Charlie Burnz meets New York singer Emma Payge, they form an unlikely yet touching friendship that kicks the generation gap aside and redefines the meaning of love and trust.



Billy Crystal directs, produces, and stars in Here Today, which he also co-wrote with Alan Zweibel. The film also stars Tiffany Haddish, Penn Badgley, Laura Benanti and Louisa Krause. prevnext

8. Nobody (Photo: Universal) Week Seven

Weekend: $760,000

$760,000 Total: $24.6 million Hutch Mansell fails to defend himself or his family when two thieves break into his suburban home one night. The aftermath of the incident soon strikes a match to his long-simmering rage. In a barrage of fists, gunfire, and squealing tires, Hutch must now save his wife and son from a dangerous adversary -- and ensure that he will never be underestimated again.



Nobody is directed by Ilya Naishuller from a screenplay written by Derek Kolstad. The movie stars Bob Odenkirk, Connie Nielsen, RZA, Aleksei Serebryakov, and Christopher Lloyd. prevnext

9. The Unholy (Photo: SCREEN GEMS) Week Six

Weekend : $730,000

: $730,000 Total: $14.1 million Terror strikes when a disgraced journalist investigates a girl who has the inexplicable power to heal the sick. The Unholy is written by directed by Evan Spiliotopoulos, based on James Herbert's 1984 novel Shrine. The films stars Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Katie Aselton, William Sadler, Diogo Morgado, Cricket Brown, and Cary Elwes prevnext