Brad Pitt has had a very prolific career both on and off screen. The actor most recently won an Oscar for Best Supporting Actor in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, and he's been putting out a bunch of award films via his Plan B production company. Plan B has produced numerous Academy Award-winning films like 12 Years a Slave, The Departed, and even Moonlight. Most people would think that Pitt would want to keep such a successful company like Plan B, and you'd be surprised to find out that he's looking into selling. According to Deadline, the actor hired independent investment bank Moelis & Co to look for possible investors. While they have received multiple offers, seems that the move is more exploratory than definite.

Pitt recently starred in Bullet Train, which was one of the more fun Sony films of the year, but nothing in the film can be compared to how beautiful Pitt's hair looks. One of the actors costars, Brian Tyree Henry, recently revealed that he would get lost looking at the actors hair. During a recent interview he revealed that it was a major distraction.

"It's really, let me tell you something incredibly distracting, It's Brad Pitt's hair, It's really, it's really annoying," Henry revealed. "Like the very final part of the movie where we're in the train car together and you know, Aaron's character has smashed through the glass, we're supposed to be going like 200 something miles an hour and there's this wind fan that's just perfectly placed for Brad Pitt and so I would literally forget some of my cues because I'm so busy lost in this wheat blond, beautiful hair. And like he's so good at hair control that like he knew exactly when to whip it, and it just made me want to punch him in the face more, So like Brad Pitt's hair is distracting, like just know that it's another character in the movie, but it's, it's precious."

Sony Pictures describes the film as followed: "Five assassins find themselves on a fast moving bullet train from Tokyo to Morioka with only a few stops in between. They discover their missions are not unrelated to each other."

Brad Pitt, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, and Brian Tyree Henry are joined in the film's ensemble cast by Joey King (The Princess, The Kissing Booth), Andrew Koji (Snake Eyes, Warrior), Hiroyuki Sanada (The Wolverine, Mortal Kombat), Michael Shannon (Man of Steel, Knives Out), Benito A Martínez Ocasio musician Bad Bunny, Karen Fukuhara (The Boys), Logan Lerman (Fury, Percy Jackson & the Olympians), Zazie Beetz (Deadpool 2, Joker), and Sandra Bullock (Bird Box, Speed). Deadpool 2 and John Wick's David Leitch directed the film from a screenplay by Zak Olkewicz, based on the novel by Kōtarō Isaka.

Bullet Train is in theaters and available for purchase via VOD!

