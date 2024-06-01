Brad Pitt's F1 Movie Gets a Major Update From Producer

Brad Pitt's big-budget F1 film from Top Gun: Maverick director Joseph Kosinski has been in production for quite some time. During last year's British Formula One Grand Prix at the legendary Silverstone, the crew was on-site with their allotted pit garage that featured their own replica equipment. Production was later halted due to the Hollywood strikes that impacted the industry at large where rumors began circulating that the footage from the films would have to be scrapped entirely due to it creating a headache for editors. F1 themselves denied the claims in a statement. "The movie will continue shooting at grands prix in 2024, with Brad and Damson driving actual cars on track for racing sequences."

Producer Jerry Bruckheimer recently told Deadline at the Bad Boys: Ride or Die premiere that production in London is ongoing. "Yeah, we're filming that in London as we speak. So I fly back after this."

Though plot details have remained relatively slim, it's rumored to be titled Apex and feature the fictional APXGP team. Pitt divulged a little bit of details to Sky Sports last summer. "So [Sonny Hayes] has a horrible crash, kind of craps out and disappears and is racing in other disciplines. His friend, played by Javier Bardem, is a team owner. They're a last-placed owner, 21, 22 on the grid. They've never scored a point. They have a young phenom played by Damson Idris. He brings me in as a kind of Hail Mary, and hijinks ensue."

During a recent episode of Hot Ones, Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton, a seven-time Formula One World Drivers' title holder which he shares with Michael Schumacher, revealed that the untitled movie is going to "blow people away" due to the fact that in racing films, it's incredibly hard to capture the speed of the car.

"Racing movies, I feel like it's very hard to capture them," Hamilton said. "You're following a truck that has a camera on the back, so it's hard to capture the speed. You can't have a truck filming us at 200 mph, so it's all kind of faked at a slower speed and they speed it up. But this is all real time, real speed. I think if you go back to Steve McQueen for example, back then they would have men laying on front of the car with the camera, or have a big camera on top of the helmet. Now we've got all this amazing new technology. So I feel like Joe [Kosinski's] honestly, I think he's going to blow people away."