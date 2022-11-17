Bradley Cooper Cast as Steve McQueen's Bullitt for Steven Spielberg Film

Earlier this year came the news that filmmaker Steven Spielberg was gearing up to make a new movie featuring Steve McQueen's iconic film character Frank Bullitt, and now he's found the man to fill those shoes. Deadline brings word that American Sniper and Marvel Cinematic Universe star Bradley Cooper has closed a deal to star in Spielberg's new movie, taking over the role of the San Francisco cop known for his trademark look and car. As previously reported, the new Bullitt isn't a remake of the original film, but simply Spielberg making a new movie featuring the character.

Warner Bros. Pictures is producing the movie which not only has Spielberg and Cooper attached to produce, but also Steve McQueen's son, Chad, and granddaughter Molly McQueen attached as well. According to the trade, Spielberg and Cooper have not only been trying to work together for years (going back to both American Sniper and A Star is Born), but have been hashing out ideas for a new Bullitt movie as far back as 2020. As they report it, the pair would talk during the height of the COVID-19 lockdowns about the project "talking about the character and what a new take on the story would look."

Released in 1968, Bullitt was notable for its iconic portrayal of McQueen's titular character, caught in a wild case where he has to protect an informant that will testify against the mob. After the witness is killed however, Bullitt has to keep their death a secret while also hunting for their killers. While the plot may sound enticing the most memorable thing about it is the iconic, 11-minute car chase which is widely regarded as one of the best ever in a feature film.

While it's looking like the quick momentum on this project could make it Spielberg's next movie as a director, it's worth noting that the Oscar-winner frequently develops a lot of projects before ultimately picking one. Perhaps putting a point in its favor however is scuttlebutt from a recent Heat Vision newsletter where they reported Spielberg was seen having lunch with Warner Bros. Discovery chief David Zaslav. Since the new Bullitt movie is set up at WBD, it could very well be what the legendary director takes on next.