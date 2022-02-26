Steven Spielberg Developing New Movie Based on Steve McQueen’s Bullit Character

Steven Spielberg is developing a new movie based off of Frank Bullitt, the character played by Steve McQueen in the classic 1968 film, Bullitt. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the new film would not be a remake of Bullitt but would instead be an original take on the character. Per the report, the film would be for Warner Bros., who has the rights to the character, and Spielberg would direct as well as produce. Kristie Macosko would also produce. Josh Singer would write the script and the project would be executive produced by McQueen’s son, Chad, and granddaughter Molly McQueen. The project is still in the development stage.

The 1968 film Bullitt followed McQueen as the titular character, a San Francisco police lieutenant tasked with the protection of a Chicago gangster who was to testify against the mob. However, when he’s murdered by hitmen seeking to silence him, Bullitt sets out to track down the assassins. The film features an iconic, 11-minute car chase that is widely regarded as one of the best car chase scenes to ever grace the big screen. The film was nominated for two Academy Awards (and won one, for Best Film Editing) and remains one of McQueen’s best-known film roles and is also considered by some to be one of the best films ever made.

As for Spielberg’s current projects, the filmmaker is currently directing The Fabelmans, a fictionalized account of his own life as a child and teenager in Arizona. The film stars Michelle Williams, Paul Dano, Seth Rogen, and David Lynch. That film is currently in post-production and is scheduled to open in theaters on November 23. His most recent film, West Side Story, was nominated for seven Academy Awards, including Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Supporting Actress (Ariana DeBose). West Side Story is an adaptation the original 1957 Broadway show. The film is set for a streaming debut on Disney+ on March 2nd in the United States and in most international markets (it will launch in Taiwan on March 9th and Japan on March 30th.)

Spielberg's Bullitt project is still in early development.

