Brand New Day Already Broke a Spider-Man Film Record (and It’s a Big One) 

The Marvel Cinematic Universe‘s most popular hero will swing back into theaters with the release of Spider-Man: Brand New Day. The highly anticipated sequel is set to be a massive cinematic universe, serving as the opening chapter of a brand-new trilogy for Tom Holland’s web-slinger while also standing as the final theatrical release before Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars officially close out the Multiversal Saga. Following the devastating conclusion of Spider-Man: No Way Home, Peter Parker is alone for the first time since his MCU introduction, navigating adulthood and vigilantism without his friends or the support of the Avengers. As if the creative pivot wasn’t ambitious enough, Brand New Day features the largest cast for a Spider-Man movie yet, with dozens of confirmed villains and allies, which helps explains it’s impressive runtime.

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AMC listed the official runtime of Spider-Man: Brand New Day at 2 hours and 30 minutes, making it the longest Spider-Man film ever. The record it surpasses belongs to Spider-Man: No Way Home, which ran 2 hours and 28 minutes, meaning Brand New Day claims the crown by just two minutes. The gap widens against the rest of Holland’s trilogy: Spider-Man: Homecoming ran 2 hours and 13 minutes, and Spider-Man: Far From Home clocked in at 2 hours and 9 minutes. The Sony-era films fare no better in comparison: Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man 3 was the longest of that trilogy at 2 hours and 19 minutes, while Marc Webb’s The Amazing Spider-Man 2 reached 2 hours and 22 minutes. Pulling back to the full MCU, a 150-minute runtime places Brand New Day fourth on the all-time list, behind only Avengers: Endgame (3 hours and 2 minutes), Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (2 hours and 41 minutes), and Eternals (2 hours and 37 minutes). For a solo superhero film, that is a remarkable figure.

Brand New Day Needs the Extra Time Given Its Extensive Cast

Image courtesy of Sony Pictures

Spider-Man: Brand New Day‘s unprecedented 150-minute length makes sense given the sheer volume of characters and intersecting storylines confirmed for the project. First, after Peter Parker decided to erase his civilian identity from the global memory, the new movie must establish his new, isolated status quo. The production features a packed roster of antagonists, including the long-awaited return of Mac Gargan (Michael Mando) and the live-action debut of the ruthless mob boss Tombstone (Marvin Jones III), with even the Hand playing a part in the plot. Furthermore, the narrative brings several major Marvel heavyweights into the fold. Jon Bernthal will make his cinematic debut as the Punisher, while Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo) is expected to unleash the Savage Hulk. Sadie Sink also joins the ensemble in a highly secretive role that widespread speculation based on set images links to mutant lore, with Jan Grey being the best bet on who she’s playing.

Beyond balancing an expansive ensemble, director Destin Daniel Cretton must use the extended runtime to follow the titular hero as he changes, in the literal sense. The movie’s official synopses and trailers confirm that the pressure of operating as a full-time vigilante triggers a mutation within Peter. That plot thread seems to take inspiration from the comic book storyline The Other, an arc that requires a patient build-up to convey the horror of Peter’s evolving powers. Ultimately, the film carries the immense burden of redefining the street-level Marvel universe while setting the stage for an impending multiversal war, making every minute of its record-breaking runtime essential.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is scheduled to be released in theaters on July 31st.

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