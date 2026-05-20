Every Actor Who Has Played Spider-Man In Live Action (Including Nicolas Cage)

Spider-Man is one of the biggest superhero icons in popular culture, and has been since his first appearance in Amazing Fantasy #15, back in 1962. As such, Spidey has gotten numerous TV and movie adaptations, with many of them being live-action projects. Each of those live-action projects has required an actor to play the role of Peter Parker/Spider-Man, and it’s a much bigger club than most Marvel fans think.

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Below you’ll find the full breakdown of the 6 actors who have played Peter Parker/Spider-Man in live-action, and it’s a list that extends from the 1970s all the way up to Nic Cage’s role as “Ben Reilly” in Spider-Noir.

NOTE: The actors are listed in chronological order of their performances.

Danny Seagren (1974 – 1977)

PBS

The 1970s children’s educational variety show The Electric Company helped launch the careers of Bill Cosby, Morgan Freeman, Rita Moreno, Lee Chamberlin, and others. It also helped launch a new era of superhero TV by featuring the first live-action version of Spider-Man as part of the segment “Spidey Super Stories”.

The show tapped a puppeteer and dancer named Dan Seagren to play Spidey in the segments; Seagren had previously done puppet work on Sesame Street, and also portrayed Big Bird in several episodes of the show. His version of Spider-Man only appeared in segments where he didn’t speak, and never took off his mask. Still, Seagren gets credit for (literally) being the first to jump out there and play Spider-Man, while having to blaze that trail through physical performance alone.

Nicholas Hammond (1977-1979)

CBS

Nicholas Hammond was the first live-action actor to play both Peter Parker and Spider-Man onscreen. Hammond made his debut in CBS’s 1977 Spider-Man TV movie; the feature was successful enough that the network greenlit an entire series, The Amazing Spider-Man, in 1978, with Hammond returning in the lead role.

The Amazing Spider-Man only lasted for 13 episodes before it was canceled; however, the original TV movie and the first two episodes of the series (which were later recut into their own feature-length movie) became cult hits that survived much longer than the actual show. And for many Generation X kids, Hammond was their Spider-Man.

Tobey Maguire (2002-2007)

Sony Pictures

No actor on this list faced more pressure than Tobey Maguire: selling the idea of live-action Spider-Man in a blockbuster movie format had never been done before, and the future of the superhero movie genre was resting on it. Blade (1998) and X-Men (2000) had paved the way with box office success and a cult-hit status that hinted at a potential audience for these films; Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man (2002) was taking the biggest swing at making superheroes the biggest box office commodities of the 21st century, and against all odds, it succeeded.

The record-setting success of the first Spider-Man propelled Maguire through an equally successful sequel (Spider-Man 2) in 2004, and a financially successful third film in 2007, which unfortunately killed all momentum with the franchise, after the studio’s intervention pushed Raimi, Maguire, and the rest of the main cast to the breaking point. Plans for Spider-Man 4 were scrapped, and the franchise was rebooted. However, Tobey Maguire has made a comeback in the Marvel Cinematic Universe film Spider-Man: No Way Home, with rumors it could extend into Avengers: Doomsday.

Andrew Garfield (2012-2014)

Sony pictures

Andrew Garfield was given the unenviable task of being the first successor to Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man, arguably at the worst time possible. Sony was seeking to make Spider-Man the center of an entire franchise universe – one that was supposed to stand apart from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which was quickly becoming the dominant brand in entertainment, during the early 2010s. The reigns were also handed ot Marc Webb, a director who had only cut his teeth on one indie feature film (500 Days of Summer) before being put at the helm of a major Spider-Man movie reboot. Webb was no Raimi; The Amazing Spider-Man and its sequel were modest successes, largely due to Andrew Garfield’s charisma as Peter Parker/Spider-Man (often debated to be the best of the bunch), as well as his charisma with co-star Emma Stone (Gwen Stacy), which became a real-life romance.

Unfortunately, the sequel film’s ambitions were a bit too high, and the fan support a bit too low, for all the plans for spinoff films (Sinister Six, Silver & Black) or a threequel, to move forward. Despite his great performance, Andrew Garfield’s Spider-Man is now looked at as the weird middle-child of the movie installments.

Tom Holland (2016-Present)

Marvel Studios

Tom Holland was given the unenviable task of having to not only follow two popular Spider-Man movie actors (Maguire and Garfield), but also having to sell audience on a third movie version of Peter Parker/Spider-Man in less than 15 years. If that wasn’t enough of a challenge, Holland’s Spider-Man was also the first live-action version of the character who had to coexist alongside an entire Marvel Cinematic Universe franchise, and all the characters within.

With his fourth Spider-Man movie, Brand New Day acting as a soft reboot, Tom Holland not only met the challenge, he’s lasted longer than all his predecessors and generated more money at the box office. And his run doesn’t seem close to being over, and may only be getting better.

Nicolas Cage (2026-???)

Nic Cage technically already made his mark on the Spider-Man movie Universe, by voicing the Spider-Man Noir character in the Oscar-winning animated film Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. However, his live-action run is about to begin with Spider-Noir, the new Prime Video-MGM+ series, that brings the Spider-Man Noir character to live-action for the first time. There’s no reason to doubt him (at the time of writing this); Nic Cage already has two cult-classic superhero characters under his belt (Spider-Man Noir and Ghost Rider), and this series looks like it caters to all his best strengths as a performer.

In the series, Cage plays “Ben Reilly” (an infamous name from Spider-Man canon). Reilly is living in a world styled like a 1930s Noir film, where he was once the only known superhero, “The Spider.” Since retiring (following a major tragedy), he’s become an emtionally-damaged private eye working in bowels of the city. However, when a crimeboss named Silvermane (Brendan Gleeson) starts building an army of superpowered “freaks” to conquer the unerworld, Reilly must become The Spider again.

Spider-Noir premieres on May 27th on Prime Video-MGM+. The Spider-Man movies can be streamed on Disney+. Discuss the MCU with us on the ComicBook Forum!