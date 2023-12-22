Breakwater Star Dermot Mulroney Calls the Film a "Great Cinema Movie"

This weekend Breakwater arrives in theaters and on demand but if star Dermot Mulroney has a say in how you watch it, he's voting for in the theater. Speaking with ComicBook.com to promote the upcoming film, Mulroney had high praise for its content but also seeing it on the big screen.

"This movie is about dredging up the past and bringing in tossing it on somebody's doorstep in the present," Mulroney teased about Breakwater. "So of course, in a great cinema movie like this, you'd learn those things a little bit out of order so that they're being revealed later and twisting around to what you expected, and we bring you all of that. There is stuff that we can tell you, you'll be satisfied to know in this film that we have the following: kind of a romance, beautiful landscapes, tough underwater work. Darren has to dive down for the lobster traps and stuff like that. Wink Wink. Does that come back later in the movie? I don't know, but you'll also have fist fights and really dark plot twists. And a violent mind, that runs much of this storyline. It's a really complex and incredible movie."

Dermot Mulroney stars in Breakwater alongside Darren Mann (1923, Animal Kingdom), Mena Suvari (American Pie), Alyssa Goss (Bruh), Sonja Sohn (The Wire), and Don Henderson Baker (October Sky). Written and directed by James Rowe, Breakwater is described as follows:

"Dovey (Darren Mann), a young, impressionable ex-con breaks his parole to do a solid for his prison mentor, a conniving inmate by the name of Ray Childress (Dermot Mulroney). Dovey crosses state lines to track down Ray's estranged daughter but soon discovers her past may be more dangerous than anything he ever faced in prison."x

Breakwater will be in theaters and On Demand on December 22. Check out the Breakwater trailer below!