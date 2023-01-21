Brendan Fraser Surprises Audience Watching The Mummy Double Feature

Brendan Fraser has been thriving this awards season thanks to his performance in Darren Aronofsky's The Whale. The actor recently won Best Actor at the Critics Choice Awards and he was just nominated for a BAFTA. Come Tuesday, it's very likely he will also be nominated for an Academy Award. Thanks to his Oscars buzz, Fraser has been reminiscing about some of his iconic roles and reconnecting with some of his former co-stars. Of course, Fraser is probably known best for playing Rick O'Connell in The Mummy and The Mummy Returns. This week, he even surprised fans at a screening of the film.

"Brendan Fraser surprises fans at a Mummy double feature at the prince Charles cinema. Amazing!" @NiallMcGourty shared on Twitter. You can check out a video of Fraser at the event below:

Brendan Fraser surprises fans at a mummy double feature at the prince Charles cinema. Amazing! pic.twitter.com/cuvIZmQdSX — Niall McGourty (@NiallMcGourty) January 20, 2023

Will Brendan Fraser Make Another Mummy Movie?

Fraser returned to the franchise in 2008 for The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor, but it wasn't as well received as the first two films, especially since Rachel Weisz was not involved. With all the continued fan interest in The Mummy film in recent years, talk of another sequel has come up, and Fraser has addressed the idea. While speaking with GQ in one of their "Breaks Down Most Iconic Characters" videos, the actor was asked about returning for another Mummy film and he simply replied, "Absolutely. Got a script?"

During the interview, Fraser also talked about the injuries he sustained while making Tomb of the Dragon Emperor.

"So first of all, look, it's an action movie. Rob Cohen was directing this one, Steve Summers was executive producing it, so it had a different spirit, a different character," Fraser recalled. "It was a lot of fighting, a lot of fall down, go boom. I had been up until that point always playing every role that I had as kinetically as possible, as physically as possible as engaged in what the action of the character was to get my meaning and my point across. What can I say, it caught up with me."

He continued, "I had a few injuries that became another injury. Like they said I was playing hurt, you know? So I would wrap up and tape, you do the things you gotta do to get through with it and we all do that and I'm happy to, but it meant that I needed to start thinking about how to work smart instead of work hard. Around the time I made that movie it was sort of a fundamental shift in my approach. And now when it comes to doing this stuff I just look at the young guys and go 'You're gonna be great in the shot, man'"

What Did Fraser Think About Tom Cruise's The Mummy?

Tom Cruise made his own The Mummy film in 2017, but it was liked even less than Fraser's third outing. In fact, the movie is currently up on Rotten Tomatoes with a 15% critics score and a 35% audience score. Recently, Fraser talked to Variety about Cruise's movie.

"It is hard to make that movie," Fraser admitted. "The ingredient that we had going for our Mummy, which I didn't see in that film, was fun. That was what was lacking in that incarnation. It was too much of a straight-ahead horror movie. The Mummy should be a thrill ride, but not terrifying and scary."

